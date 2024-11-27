Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/27/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HP INC (HPQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HP Inc. is a global provider of personal computing and other digital access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. The Company delivers a range of devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, three-dimensional (3D) printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. It operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktops and notebooks, detachables and convertibles, workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, displays, hybrid systems, software, solutions, and services. Printing segment offers consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, services, and solutions. Printing segment is also focused on graphics and 3D printing and personalization in the commercial and industrial markets. Corporate Investments include certain business incubation and investment projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

OPEN TEXT CORP (USA) (OTEX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Open Text Corporation is a Canada-based information management company, which provides software and services. Its comprehensive Information Management platform and services provide secure and scalable solutions for global companies, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), governments and consumers around the world. It has a complete and integrated portfolio of information management solutions delivered at scale in the OpenText Cloud, enabling organizations master modern work, automate application delivery and modernization, and optimize their digital supply chains by bringing together content cloud, cybersecurity cloud, business network cloud, its operations management cloud, application automation cloud and analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) cloud. Its products include Information Management at scale, AI cloud, Business Network Cloud, Content Cloud, Cybersecurity Cloud, Developer Cloud, DevOps Cloud, Experience Cloud, IT Operation Cloud, Portfolio, and Products A-Z.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CONCENTRIX CORP (CNXC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Concentrix Corporation is a global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology. The Company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation. Its customer lifecycle management solutions include services such as customer care, sales support and digital marketing. It also provides complementary services, including CX/user experience (UX) strategy and design, digital transformation, and voice of the customer (VOC) and analytics. Its CX/UX strategy and design solutions, including CX strategy, data-driven user design, journey mapping, and multi-platform engineering. Its digital transformation solutions include services such as robotic process automation and cognitive automation and mobile app development. ConcentrixCX, its VOC solutions platform, helps turn customer feedback into actionable insights. It operates under the trade name Concentrix + Webhelp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

GENPACT LTD (G) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genpact Limited is a global professional services company. Its Financial Services segment covers services provided in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. Its core operations services provided to clients include retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, loan and payment operations, customer onboarding and others. Its Consumer and Healthcare segment covers services provided to clients in the consumer goods, retail, life sciences and healthcare sectors. The core operations services provided to clients include demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management and others. Its High Tech and Manufacturing segment covers services provided to clients in the high tech, manufacturing, and service sectors. Its core operations services include advertising sales support, data engineering, and others. The Company also offers AI-driven industry-specific cloud solutions to transform operations and drive competitive advantages for enterprises.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

