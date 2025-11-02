Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/2/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ZIFF DAVIS INC (ZD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ziff Davis, Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and Internet company. Its Technology & Shopping segment includes advertising on publishing platforms and commerce sites and publishing of specialized technology-based content and provision of authoritative content relating to products, services, shopping and savings. Its Gaming & Entertainment segment provides authoritative content relating to video games and entertainment Website. Health & Wellness segment includes a collection of interactive tools and mobile applications that are designed to enable consumers to manage a broad array of health and wellness needs on a daily basis. Connectivity segment includes several data and services businesses that sit at the center of the broadband economy and are sources of information on Internet connectivity and network performance. Cybersecurity & Martech segment offers cloud-based Software-as-a-Service offerings for various communication, customer marketing, and other needs of end-users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

