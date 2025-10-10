Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/10/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

HP INC (HPQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HP Inc. is a global provider of personal computing and other digital access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. The Company delivers a range of devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, three-dimensional (3D) printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. It operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial and consumer desktops and notebooks, detachables and convertibles, workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, displays, hybrid systems, software, solutions, and services. Printing segment offers consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, services, and solutions. Printing segment is also focused on graphics and 3D printing and personalization in the commercial and industrial markets. Corporate Investments include certain business incubation and investment projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HP INC

CGI INC (GIB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CGI Inc. is a Canada-based independent information technology (IT) and business consulting services company. It delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. Its segments include Western and Southern Europe (France, Portugal and Spain); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; U.S. Federal; Canada; Scandinavia, Northwest and Central-East Europe (primarily Sweden, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Czech Republic); United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Germany; Finland, Poland and Baltics; and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (mainly India and Philippines) (Asia Pacific). It works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. It also has a presence in other European countries and Morocco.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CGI INC

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP (CTSH) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation engineers modern businesses. Its services include artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology services and solutions, consulting, application development, systems integration, quality engineering and assurance, application maintenance, infrastructure and security as well as business process services and automation. Its segments include Health Sciences (HS), Financial Services (FS), Products and Resources (P&R), and Communications, Media and Technology (CMT). HS segment consists of healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies. FS segment includes banking, capital markets, payments and insurance companies. P&R segment includes manufacturers, automakers, retailers, consumer goods companies, and travel and hospitality companies, as well as businesses providing logistics, energy and utility services. CMT segment includes global communications, media and entertainment, education, information services and technology companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP

AMDOCS LTD (DOX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services to communications and media companies in both developed countries and emerging markets. The Company's offerings are based on a product and service mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as the cloud and cloud native, microservices, development and operations (DevOps), low-code/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology (IT) tools, open Application programming interface (APIs) and artificial intelligence (AI), generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), and machine learning (ML). Its comprehensive line of services is designed to address every stage of a service provider's lifecycle and includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering (testing), systems integration, operations, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMDOCS LTD

CRICUT INC (CRCT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company. The Company has designed and built an ecosystem of connected cutting machines, accessories, and materials for scalability and seamless integration, allowing it to introduce new products as well as continuously update the existing physical and digital products. Its segments include Platform and Products. Its Circuit platform centers around its cloud-based application, Cricut Design Space, giving users access to create and work on their projects anywhere, at any time, across desktop and mobile devices. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to perform do-it-yourself (DIY) projects quickly and easily. These products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines such as the Cricut Maker series, the Cricut Explore series, and Cricut Joy series, and Cricut Venture series, accompanied by other tools like Cricut EasyPress, the Infusible Ink system, and a diverse collection of materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CRICUT INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

