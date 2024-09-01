Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 9/1/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides a portfolio of solutions designed to automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. The Company's segments include Banking and Retail. Its Banking segment provides integrated solutions for financial institutions of all sizes. The Banking portfolio products consists of cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation, and kiosk technologies. Its DN Vynamic software is an end-to-end software portfolio in the banking marketplace designed to simplify and enhance the consumer experience. The Retail segment offers a portfolio of retail services and products that improves the checkout process for retailers while enhancing shopping experiences for consumers. The retail product portfolio includes self-checkout (SCO) products and ordering kiosks. DN Vynamic software suite for retailers provides a comprehensive, modular and open solution ranging from the in-store check-out to solutions across multiple channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

XEROX HOLDINGS CORP (XRX) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises. The Company's segments include Print and Other and FITTLE. Its Print and Other segment includes the sale of document systems, supplies and technical services and managed services. The segment also includes the delivery of managed services that involve a continuum of solutions and services that help its customers optimize their print and communications infrastructure, apply automation and simplification to maximize productivity, and ensure the highest levels of security. This segment also includes information technology (IT) services and software. Its product groupings range from Entry, Mid-Range and High-End. The FITTLE segment provides leasing solutions and offers leasing for direct channel customer purchases of Xerox solutions through bundled lease agreements and lease financing to end-user customers who purchase Xerox solutions through its indirect channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

CONDUENT INC (CNDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conduent Incorporated is a technology-led business process solutions company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial, Government, and Transportation. The Commercial segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of commercial industries. Its solutions and services include Customer Experience Management (CXM), Business Operations Solutions (BOS), Healthcare Claims and Administration Solutions and Human Capital Solutions. The Government segment include government healthcare solutions and government service solutions. Its Government Healthcare Solutions provide mission-critical program administration solutions for government healthcare programs with a range of solutions such as Medicaid management, provider services, and Medicaid business intelligence. The Transportation segment includes road usage charging and management solutions and transit solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

