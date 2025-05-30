Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/30/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

PHOTRONICS INC (PLAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are high-precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. The Company manufactures photomasks, which are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates. The photomasks the Company manufactures incorporate circuit designs provided on a confidential basis by its customers. The Company sells its photomasks to semiconductor designers and manufacturers, and manufacturers of FPDs. Photomask technology is also being applied to the fabrication of other higher-performance electronic products such as virtual reality/augmented reality advanced IC packages, photonics, micro-electronic mechanical systems, and certain nanotechnology applications. The Company operates approximately 11 manufacturing facilities, which are located in Taiwan, China, Korea, the United States, and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC (VSH) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing a portfolio of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, which supports designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. The Company manufactures and markets electronic components that cover a range of functions and technologies. The CompanyGs products include commodity, non-commodity, and custom products. Its brands include Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, Roederstein, ESTA, BCcomponents, and Ametherm. Its semiconductor products include metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), diodes, and optoelectronic components. Its semiconductor components are used for a variety of functions, including switching, amplifying, rectifying, routing, or transmitting electrical signals, power conversion, and power management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC (ACLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. provides high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry. The Company is focused on developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Its ion implantation products include high current ion implant, high energy ion implant and medium current ion implant. The Company's Purion H, Purion Dragon, Purion H200, and GSD/E2 Ovation spot beam, high current systems cover all traditional high current requirements as well as those associated with emerging and future devices. Its Purion XE, EXE, and other Purion high energy systems combine its production-proven RF Linac high energy, spot beam technology with the Purion platform wafer handling system. Its medium current ion implant products include its Purion M Si and SiC medium current systems. It also offers its customers aftermarket service and support.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

