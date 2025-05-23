Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/23/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC (AMKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amkor Technology, Inc. is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company is engaged in the outsourcing of semiconductor packaging and test services. It designs and develops packaging and tests technologies focused on advanced packaging solutions, including artificial intelligence. Its packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip-specific requirements, including: the required type of interconnect technology; size; thickness; electrical, mechanical, and thermal performance. It provides turnkey packaging and test services including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test and drop shipment services. The Company offers services to integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract foundries. It allows IDMs to outsource packaging and test services and focus their investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SCANSOURCE INC (SCSC) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ScanSource, Inc. is a hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for channel partners across hardware, software as a service (SaaS), connectivity and cloud. It uses multiple sales models to offer hybrid distribution solutions from suppliers of specialty technologies, connectivity and cloud. The Company's segments include Specialty Technology Solutions and Intelisys & Advisory. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment include mobility and barcode solutions, security solutions, networking solutions, and communications and collaboration solutions. The Intelisys & Advisory segment operates primarily in the United States and distributes connectivity and cloud services through an agency sales model. The connectivity and cloud services include telecom, cable, unified communications as a service, contact center as a service (CCaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) and other cloud services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

