Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/8/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

WW GRAINGER INC (GWW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a broadline distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions. The Companys segments include High-Touch Solutions North America (High-Touch Solutions N.A.) and Endless Assortment. The Company's High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment provides value-added MRO solutions. This segment primarily includes the Grainger-branded businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Companys Endless Assortment segment provides an online platform with one-stop shopping for various products. The Endless Assortment segment includes the Companys Zoro Tools, Inc. (Zoro) and MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (MonotaRO) online channels which operate predominately in the United States and Japan. The Companys product offering is grouped under several broad categories, including safety and security, material handling and storage, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, metalworking and hand tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO LTD (ADR) (TTNDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in power equipment products businesses. The Company mainly operates through two segments. The Power Equipment segment is mainly engaged in the sales of power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories. Its power equipment products are sold under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Imperial Blades, STILETTO and HART brands, or through original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The Floorcare & Cleaning segment is primarily engaged in the sales of floorcare products and floorcare accessories. Its floorcare and cleaning products are sold under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX and ORECK brands, or through OEM customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC (ADP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a global technology company engaged in providing cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). Its Employer Services segment serves clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of technology-based HCM solutions, including its cloud-based platforms, and human resource outsourcing (HRO) solutions (other than PEO) solutions. Its offerings include Payroll Services, Benefits Administration, Talent Management, HR Management, Workforce Management, Compliance Services, Insurance Services and Retirement Services. Its PEO business, called ADP TotalSource, provides clients with employment administration outsourcing solutions. ADP serves over 1.1 million clients in 140 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

SNAP-ON INC (SNA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company's Commercial and Industrial Group segment serves a range of industrial and commercial customers worldwide, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education market segments, through direct and distributor channels. Its Snap-on Tools Group segment consists of operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through the Companys mobile tool distribution channel. Its Repair Systems and Information Group segment consists of business operations serving other professional vehicle repair customers worldwide, owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer dealerships, through direct and distributor channels. Its Financial Services segment consists of the business operations of its finance subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

TORO CO (TTC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Toro Company is a global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Professional segment and Residential segment. The Professional segment is engaged in designing professional turf maintenance; landscape and lighting; rental, specialty, and underground construction; snow and ice management; and agricultural products. The Residential segment includes products, such as walk power mower, zero-turn riding mower, snow thrower, and yard tools and garden equipment. The Company operates in approximately 125 countries through a portfolio of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan, BOSS, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Subsite, HammerHead, Radius, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Lawn-Boy, and ProKASRO USA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

