Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/22/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ALLEGION PLC (ALLE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Security Systems & Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegion plc is a global security products and solutions provider. The Company secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Its Allegion Americas segment is a provider of security products, services and solutions throughout North America. It sells a range of products and solutions, including locks, locksets, key systems, door controls and systems, exit devices, doors, accessories, electronic security products, access control systems and software and service solutions to customers in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities. Its Allegion International segment provides security products, services and solutions primarily throughout Europe, Asia and Oceania. The segment offers end-users a range of products, services and solutions, including locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers and systems, and others. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, Von Duprin, Trimco and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLEGION PLC

ALLE Guru Analysis

ALLE Fundamental Analysis

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC (ADP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a global technology company engaged in providing cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). Its Employer Services segment serves clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of technology-based HCM solutions, including its cloud-based platforms, and human resource outsourcing (HRO) solutions (other than PEO) solutions. Its offerings include Payroll Services, Benefits Administration, Talent Management, HR Management, Workforce Management, Compliance Services, Insurance Services and Retirement Services. Its PEO business, called ADP TotalSource, provides clients with employment administration outsourcing solutions. ADP serves over 1.1 million clients in 140 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC

ADP Guru Analysis

ADP Fundamental Analysis

TREX COMPANY INC (TREX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, marketed under the brand name Trex. The Companys segment is Trex Residential. Its product categories include decking and accessories, railing, and fencing. Its decking products are made in a proprietary process that combines reclaimed wood fibers and recycled polyethylene film. Its decking and accessories include Trex Signature decking, Trex Transcend Lineage decking, Trex Transcend decking, Trex Select decking, Trex Enhance decking, Trex Hideaway Fastener Collection, and Trex DeckLighting outdoor lighting system. Its Trex Transcend decking product can also be used as cladding. Its railing products include Trex Signature X-Series railing, Trex Signature Aluminum railing, Trex Transcend railing, Trex Select railing, Trex Select T-Rail, and Trex Enhance railing. Its Trex Seclusions composite fencing product is offered through two specialty distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TREX COMPANY INC

TREX Guru Analysis

TREX Fundamental Analysis

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC (LII) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennox International Inc. specializes in climate-control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. The Company's segments include Home Comfort Solutions and Building Climate Solutions. Its Home Comfort Solutions segment's products and services include furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, replacement parts and supplies. Its brands include Lennox, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products. Its Building Climate Solutions segment's products and services include unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. Its brands include Enlight, Xion, Energence, Prodigy, and Strategos. It sells its products and services through a combination of direct sales, distributors and Company-owned stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC

LII Guru Analysis

LII Fundamental Analysis

HUBBELL INC (HUBB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hubbell Incorporated is a global manufacturer of electrical products and utility solutions for a range of customer and end market applications. It operates in two segments: Utility Solutions and Electrical Solutions. The Utility Solutions segment consists of businesses that design, manufacture, and sell a variety of electrical distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products, which support applications In Front of the Meter. The Electrical Solutions segment comprises businesses that sell stock and custom products including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, as well as other electrical equipment. The Company also offer a variety of wiring devices and electrical products that have residential and utility applications. Its products are either sourced completely, manufactured or assembled by its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HUBBELL INC

HUBB Guru Analysis

HUBB Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.