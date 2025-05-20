Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/20/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

BUNZL PLC (ADR) (BZLFY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bunzl plc is a specialist international distribution and services company. Its segments include North America, Continental Europe, UK & Ireland and Rest of the World. It provides a one-stop-shop, on-time and in-full specialist distribution service across 33 countries, supplying a range of internationally and responsibly sourced non-food products to a variety of market sectors. Its market sectors include grocery, cleaning and hygiene, foodservice, retail, safety, healthcare and others. Its non-food consumables include food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies and others. Its goods-not-for-resale include food packaging, films, labels and others. It acts as a cleaning and hygiene distributor in the Canadian province. It distributes industrial packaging to end-users in Spain. It offers bespoke and customized packaging products and supplies to e-commerce-focused companies. It also specializes in sterile product packaging solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUNZL PLC (ADR)

LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS INC (LECO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The CompanyGs segments include Americas Welding, International Welding, and the Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The Harris Products Group includes the CompanyGs global oxyfuel cutting, soldering and brazing businesses and its retail business in the United States. Its products include arc welding, brazing and soldering filler metals (consumables), arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, specialty gas regulators, and education solutions; and a comprehensive portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS INC

TORO CO (TTC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Toro Company is a global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Professional segment and Residential segment. The Professional segment is engaged in designing professional turf maintenance; landscape and lighting; rental, specialty, and underground construction; snow and ice management; and agricultural products. The Residential segment includes products, such as walk power mower, zero-turn riding mower, snow thrower, and yard tools and garden equipment. The Company operates in approximately 125 countries through a portfolio of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan, BOSS, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Subsite, HammerHead, Radius, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Lawn-Boy, and ProKASRO USA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TORO CO

UNITED RENTALS INC (URI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company. The Company's segments include General Rentals and Specialty. General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. General Rentals segment has four geographic divisions - Central, Northeast, Southeast and West - and operates throughout the United States and Canada. Specialty segment rents products (and provides setup and other services on such rented equipment), including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers and line testing equipment for underground work; fluid solutions equipment primarily used for fluid containment, transfer and treatment, and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. It has an integrated network of around 1,591 rental locations in North America, 39 in Europe, 37 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED RENTALS INC

DOVER CORP (DOV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider. Its Engineered Products segment provides a range of equipment, components, software, solutions and services to the vehicle aftermarket, aerospace and defense, and others. Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment provides components, equipment, and software solutions and services. It also designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum-insulated piping systems for a variety of liquefied gases like nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other industrial gases. Its Imaging & Identification segment supplies precision marking and coding, product traceability, brand protection and digital textile printing equipment. Its Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pumps and flow meters, fluid transfer connectors, engineered precision components, instruments, and digital controls. Its Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment is a provider of energy-efficient equipment, components, and parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DOVER CORP

