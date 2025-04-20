Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/20/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC (ITW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a global manufacturer of a diversified range of industrial products and equipment. The Company's segments include Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment produces warewashing equipment, cooking equipment, refrigeration equipment, food processing equipment, ventilation and pollution control systems, and others. Its Welding segment produces arc welding equipment and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Construction segment is a supplier of engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment includes conveyor systems and line automation for the food and beverage industries; plastic consumables such as multipack cans and bottles and related equipment; components for medical devices, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC

WW GRAINGER INC (GWW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a broadline distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions. The CompanyGs segments include High-Touch Solutions North America (High-Touch Solutions N.A.) and Endless Assortment. The Company's High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment provides value-added MRO solutions. This segment primarily includes the Grainger-branded businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The CompanyGs Endless Assortment segment provides an online platform with one-stop shopping for various products. The Endless Assortment segment includes the CompanyGs Zoro Tools, Inc. (Zoro) and MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (MonotaRO) online channels which operate predominately in the United States and Japan. The CompanyGs product offering is grouped under several broad categories, including safety and security, material handling and storage, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, metalworking and hand tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WW GRAINGER INC

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC (ODFL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. It offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting. It operates approximately 261 service center locations, of which it owns 239 and leased 22. Its service centers are responsible for the pickup and delivery of freight within their local service area. Its systems allow it to offer its customers access to information, such as freight tracking, shipping documents, rate quotes, rate databases and account activity. Its integrated systems and customer service department provide its customers with a single point of contact to access information.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC (FERG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferguson Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a distributor in North America, providing solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), fire, fabrication, and others. Its U.S. segment operates under the Ferguson brand and provides solutions, and products, from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more, to residential and non-residential contractors. Its products are delivered through a common network of distribution centers, branches and specialist sales associates, e-commerce, and others. The Canada segment operates primarily under the Wolseley brand and supplies plumbing, HVAC, and refrigeration products to residential and commercial contractors. This segment also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial and infrastructure contractors, and supplies pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF) solutions to industrial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

UNION PACIFIC CORP (UNP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Union Pacific Corporation, through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company, connects over 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. It maintains coordinated schedules with other rail carriers to move freight to and from the Atlantic Coast, the Pacific Coast, the Southeast, the Southwest, Canada, and Mexico. The railroadGs diversified business mix includes bulk, industrial, and premium. Its Bulk shipments consist of grain and grain products, fertilizer, food and refrigerated, and coal and renewables. The Industrial shipments consist of several categories, including construction, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products (primarily waste, salt, and roofing), metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases (LPG), soda ash, and sand. Its Premium shipments include finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNION PACIFIC CORP

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.