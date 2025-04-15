Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/15/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TREX COMPANY INC (TREX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, marketed under the brand name Trex. The CompanyGs segment is Trex Residential. Its product categories include decking and accessories, railing, and fencing. Its decking products are made in a proprietary process that combines reclaimed wood fibers and recycled polyethylene film. Its decking and accessories include Trex Signature decking, Trex Transcend Lineage decking, Trex Transcend decking, Trex Select decking, Trex Enhance decking, Trex Hideaway Fastener Collection, and Trex DeckLighting outdoor lighting system. Its Trex Transcend decking product can also be used as cladding. Its railing products include Trex Signature X-Series railing, Trex Signature Aluminum railing, Trex Transcend railing, Trex Select railing, Trex Select T-Rail, and Trex Enhance railing. Its Trex Seclusions composite fencing product is offered through two specialty distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TREX COMPANY INC

TREX Guru Analysis

TREX Fundamental Analysis

TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO LTD (ADR) (TTNDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in power equipment products businesses. The Company mainly operates through two segments. The Power Equipment segment is mainly engaged in the sales of power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories. Its power equipment products are sold under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Imperial Blades, STILETTO and HART brands, or through original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The Floorcare & Cleaning segment is primarily engaged in the sales of floorcare products and floorcare accessories. Its floorcare and cleaning products are sold under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX and ORECK brands, or through OEM customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO LTD (ADR)

TTNDY Guru Analysis

TTNDY Fundamental Analysis

PAYCHEX INC (PAYX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paychex, Inc. is a human capital management (HCM) company. The Company is engaged in delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. It is a provider of integrated HCM solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States (U.S.) and parts of Europe. It supports its small-business clients by utilizing its proprietary, software as a service (SaaS) Paychex Flex platform and the CompanyGs SurePayroll SaaS-based solutions. Its HR solutions include HR packages, HR consulting, employee onboarding, hiring services, and artificial intelligence -assisted recruiting. Its payroll services include payroll packages, small business payroll, midsize to enterprise payroll, switch payroll companies, and payroll tax services. Its employee benefits services include Group health insurance, retirement services, and benefits administration services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PAYCHEX INC

PAYX Guru Analysis

PAYX Fundamental Analysis

UNITED RENTALS INC (URI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company. The Company's segments include General Rentals and Specialty. General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. General Rentals segment has four geographic divisions - Central, Northeast, Southeast and West - and operates throughout the United States and Canada. Specialty segment rents products (and provides setup and other services on such rented equipment), including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers and line testing equipment for underground work; fluid solutions equipment primarily used for fluid containment, transfer and treatment, and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. It has an integrated network of around 1,591 rental locations in North America, 39 in Europe, 37 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED RENTALS INC

URI Guru Analysis

URI Fundamental Analysis

TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC (TT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trane Technologies PLC is a global climate innovator. Through its brands, such as Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of products and services, it brings climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its segments include the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Its Americas segment serves customers in North America and Latin America and includes commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. Its EMEA segment serves customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and includes heating and cooling systems, services and solutions for commercial buildings, and transport refrigeration systems and solutions. Its Asia Pacific segment serves customers throughout the Asia Pacific region and includes heating and cooling systems and solutions. It also offers cloud-based connected workplace and enterprise asset management products and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

TT Guru Analysis

TT Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.