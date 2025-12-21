Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/21/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

WW GRAINGER INC (GWW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a broadline distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions. The Companys segments include High-Touch Solutions North America (High-Touch Solutions N.A.) and Endless Assortment. The Company's High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment provides value-added MRO solutions. This segment primarily includes the Grainger-branded businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Companys Endless Assortment segment provides an online platform with one-stop shopping for various products. The Endless Assortment segment includes the Companys Zoro Tools, Inc. (Zoro) and MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (MonotaRO) online channels which operate predominately in the United States and Japan. The Companys product offering is grouped under several broad categories, including safety and security, material handling and storage, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, metalworking and hand tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC (ITW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a global manufacturer of a diversified range of industrial products and equipment. The Company's segments include Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment produces warewashing equipment, cooking equipment, refrigeration equipment, food processing equipment, ventilation and pollution control systems, and others. Its Welding segment produces arc welding equipment and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Construction segment is a supplier of engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment includes conveyor systems and line automation for the food and beverage industries; plastic consumables such as multipack cans and bottles and related equipment; components for medical devices, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC (FERG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferguson Enterprises Inc. is a value-added distributor serving specialized professionals in the residential and non-residential North American construction market. The Companys geographical segments include the United States and Canada. The Company provides a wide range of products and services, such as plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), appliances, and lighting to pipes, valves, and fittings (PVF), water and wastewater solutions, and more. It sells through a common network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants and e-commerce channels. The Company serves various industries, such as plumbing, HVAC, commercial / mechanical, facilities supply, fire & fabrication, industrial, builder, waterworks. The Companys brands include Armateck, Durastar, FNW, National Fire Products, Pollardwater, PROFLO, PROSELECT, Raptor, Signature Hardware, and Westcraft.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

WATSCO INC (WSO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watsco, Inc. is a distributor of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company sells products to the commercial refrigeration market, which include condensing units, compressors, evaporators, valves, refrigerants, walk-in coolers, and ice machines for industrial and commercial applications. Additionally, it sells a variety of non-equipment products including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats, and air quality products. The Company distributes products manufactured by Flexible Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Smiths Group plc, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Southwark Metal Mfg. Co., Johns Manville, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., and Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

PAYCHEX INC (PAYX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paychex, Inc. is a human capital management (HCM) company. The Company is engaged in delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. It is a provider of integrated HCM solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States (U.S.) and parts of Europe. It supports its small-business clients by utilizing its proprietary, software as a service (SaaS) Paychex Flex platform and the Companys SurePayroll SaaS-based solutions. Its HR solutions include HR packages, HR consulting, employee onboarding, hiring services, and artificial intelligence -assisted recruiting. Its payroll services include payroll packages, small business payroll, midsize to enterprise payroll, switch payroll companies, and payroll tax services. Its employee benefits services include Group health insurance, retirement services, and benefits administration services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

