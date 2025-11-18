Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/18/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC (ITW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a global manufacturer of a diversified range of industrial products and equipment. The Company's segments include Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment produces warewashing equipment, cooking equipment, refrigeration equipment, food processing equipment, ventilation and pollution control systems, and others. Its Welding segment produces arc welding equipment and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Construction segment is a supplier of engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment includes conveyor systems and line automation for the food and beverage industries; plastic consumables such as multipack cans and bottles and related equipment; components for medical devices, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC

ITW Guru Analysis

ITW Fundamental Analysis

TREX COMPANY INC (TREX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, marketed under the brand name Trex. The Companys segment is Trex Residential. Its product categories include decking and accessories, railing, and fencing. Its decking products are made in a proprietary process that combines reclaimed wood fibers and recycled polyethylene film. Its decking and accessories include Trex Signature decking, Trex Transcend Lineage decking, Trex Transcend decking, Trex Select decking, Trex Enhance decking, Trex Hideaway Fastener Collection, and Trex DeckLighting outdoor lighting system. Its Trex Transcend decking product can also be used as cladding. Its railing products include Trex Signature X-Series railing, Trex Signature Aluminum railing, Trex Transcend railing, Trex Select railing, Trex Select T-Rail, and Trex Enhance railing. Its Trex Seclusions composite fencing product is offered through two specialty distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TREX COMPANY INC

TREX Guru Analysis

TREX Fundamental Analysis

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC (FIX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and electrical contracting services. The Company operates through two segments: Mechanical and Electrical. The Mechanical segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection. It also installs connecting and distribution elements, such as piping and ducting. The Electrical segment includes installation and servicing of electrical systems. It builds, installs, maintains, repairs and replaces mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems throughout its 47 operating units with 178 locations in 136 cities across the nation. It is engaged in offering engineering, design-assist and turnkey, direct hire construction services of modular systems serving the advanced technology, power and industrial sectors. It also provides mechanical construction services to the commercial and industrial sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC

FIX Guru Analysis

FIX Fundamental Analysis

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC (ODFL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. It offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting. It operates approximately 261 service center locations, of which it owns 239 and leased 22. Its service centers are responsible for the pickup and delivery of freight within their local service area. Its systems allow it to offer its customers access to information, such as freight tracking, shipping documents, rate quotes, rate databases and account activity. Its integrated systems and customer service department provide its customers with a single point of contact to access information.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC

ODFL Guru Analysis

ODFL Fundamental Analysis

PAYCHEX INC (PAYX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paychex, Inc. is a human capital management (HCM) company. The Company is engaged in delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. It is a provider of integrated HCM solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States (U.S.) and parts of Europe. It supports its small-business clients by utilizing its proprietary, software as a service (SaaS) Paychex Flex platform and the Companys SurePayroll SaaS-based solutions. Its HR solutions include HR packages, HR consulting, employee onboarding, hiring services, and artificial intelligence -assisted recruiting. Its payroll services include payroll packages, small business payroll, midsize to enterprise payroll, switch payroll companies, and payroll tax services. Its employee benefits services include Group health insurance, retirement services, and benefits administration services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PAYCHEX INC

PAYX Guru Analysis

PAYX Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.