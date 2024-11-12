Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/12/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

EXPONENT INC (EXPO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting firm. The Company serves clients in chemicals, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors. It provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project- by-project basis. The Company has two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment is a service group providing technical consulting in different practices, primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment provides services in the area of environmental, epidemiology and health risk analysis. This segment provides a range of consulting services relating to environmental hazards and risks and the impact on both human health and the environment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

ROLLINS INC (ROL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rollins, Inc. is an international services company. The Company provides essential pest and wildlife control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to both residential and commercial customers through its subsidiaries and independent franchises located in over 70 countries, including in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Asia with international franchises in Canada, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe and others. It operates under one segment, including its three service offerings: Residential, Commercial and Termite. Residential service includes pest control services protecting residential properties from common pests, including rodents, insects and wildlife. Commercial services consist of workplace pest control solutions for customers across diverse end markets, such as healthcare, food service, logistics. Termite service offers termite protection services and ancillary services for both residential and commercial customers.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC (ODFL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carriers. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. It offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. It operates approximately 257 service center locations, of which the Company owns 233 and leases 24. Its service centers are responsible for the pickup and delivery of freight within their local service area. Its system offers its customers access to information such as freight tracking, shipping documents, rate quotes, rate databases, and account activity. The Company's integrated systems and customer service department provide its customers with a single point of contact to access information.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. provides small and medium-size businesses with full-service industry-specific human resource (HR) solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and research and development (R&D) tax credit services, all enabled by technology. Its suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time and attendance. It offers six industry-tailored vertical PEO services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services and TriNet Technology. The Company's HRIS services primarily consists of its self-directed, cloud based HRIS software solution and provides the option to add tools, such as payroll processing and benefits management.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

