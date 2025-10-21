Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 10/21/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC (ADP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a global technology company engaged in providing cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). Its Employer Services segment serves clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of technology-based HCM solutions, including its cloud-based platforms, and human resource outsourcing (HRO) solutions (other than PEO) solutions. Its offerings include Payroll Services, Benefits Administration, Talent Management, HR Management, Workforce Management, Compliance Services, Insurance Services and Retirement Services. Its PEO business, called ADP TotalSource, provides clients with employment administration outsourcing solutions. ADP serves over 1.1 million clients in 140 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC (FERG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferguson Enterprises Inc. is a value-added distributor serving specialized professionals in the residential and non-residential North American construction market. The Companys geographical segments include the United States and Canada. The Company provides a wide range of products and services, such as plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), appliances, and lighting to pipes, valves, and fittings (PVF), water and wastewater solutions, and more. It sells through a common network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants and e-commerce channels. The Company serves various industries, such as plumbing, HVAC, commercial / mechanical, facilities supply, fire & fabrication, industrial, builder, waterworks. The Companys brands include Armateck, Durastar, FNW, National Fire Products, Pollardwater, PROFLO, PROSELECT, Raptor, Signature Hardware, and Westcraft.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

BRADY CORP (BRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. Its product categories include Safety and facility identification and protection, which include safety signs, traffic signs and control products, floor-marking tape, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout devices, first aid products, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedures writing and training; Wire identification, which includes handheld printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags. Healthcare identification, which includes wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products used in hospital, laboratory, and other healthcare settings; People identification, which includes name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software; and Product identification. It also provides direct part marking solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC (BR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is a global financial technology company. It delivers technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, and asset and wealth managers. Its segments include Investor Communication Solutions (ICS) and Global Technology and Operations. Its ICS segment provides Regulatory Solutions, Data-Driven Fund Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, and Customer Communications Solutions. ICS business involves the processing and distribution of proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, and the facilitation of related vote processing. The Global Technology and Operations business offers mission-critical, scale infrastructure to the global financial markets. Its component-based platform automates the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, and foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives. It also specializes in participant onboarding, engagement, and analytics solutions for the retirement industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

TORO CO (TTC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Toro Company is a global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Professional segment and Residential segment. The Professional segment is engaged in designing professional turf maintenance; landscape and lighting; rental, specialty, and underground construction; snow and ice management; and agricultural products. The Residential segment includes products, such as walk power mower, zero-turn riding mower, snow thrower, and yard tools and garden equipment. The Company operates in approximately 125 countries through a portfolio of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan, BOSS, Ventrac, Subsite, HammerHead, Radius, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Lawn-Boy, and ProKASRO USA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

