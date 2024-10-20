Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 10/20/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. (ITW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a global manufacturer of a diversified range of industrial products and equipment. The Company's segments include Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment produces ware washing equipment, cooking equipment, refrigeration equipment, food processing equipment, kitchen exhaust, ventilation and pollution control systems and others. Its Welding segment produces arc welding equipment and metal arc welding consumables and related accessories. The Specialty Products segment offers conveyor systems and line automation for the food and beverage industries; plastic consumables that multi-pack cans and bottles and related equipment; airport ground support equipment; components for medical devices, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP (LMT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Its segments include Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of advanced military aircraft. MFC segment provides air and missile defense systems, manned and unmanned ground vehicles, energy management solutions, and others. RMS segment designs, manufactures, services and supports various military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, and others. Space segment is engaged in the research and design, development, engineering and production of satellites, space transportation systems, and strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC (FERG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferguson Enterprises Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a distributor in North America, providing solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), fire, fabrication, and others. Its U.S. segment operates under the Ferguson brand and provides solutions, and products, from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more, to residential and non-residential contractors. Its products are delivered through a common network of distribution centers, branches and specialist sales associates, e-commerce, and others. The Canada segment operates primarily under the Wolseley brand and supplies plumbing, HVAC, and refrigeration products to residential and commercial contractors. This segment also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial and infrastructure contractors, and supplies pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF) solutions to industrial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FERGUSON ENTERPRISES INC

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC (HON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Honeywell International Inc. is an integrated operating company. Its Aerospace Technologies segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in a variety of end markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, and others. Its Industrial Automation segment provides industrial automation solutions that deliver intelligent, sustainable, and secure operations for customers in oil and gas, petrochemicals, life sciences, metals and mining, and other segments. The Energy and Sustainability Solutions segment consists of UOP, advanced materials business units and LNG process technology and equipment business. The Building Automation segment offers products, software, security access solutions, and technologies that enable building owners and occupants to ensure their facilities are safe, energy efficient, sustainable, and productive.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

CSX CORP (CSX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSX Corp. is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, CSX Transportation, Inc. (CSXT), it provides a link to the transportation supply chain through its approximately 20,000-route mile rail network and serves major population centers in 26 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. CSXT is also engaged in real estate sales, leasing, acquisition and management and development activities. It serves merchandise, intermodal, coal, and trucking businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CSX CORP

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

