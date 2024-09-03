Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/3/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UFP INDUSTRIES INC (UFPI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia that designs, manufactures, and supplies products made from wood, composites, and other materials. The Company's segments include Retail, Packaging and Construction. Its Retail Solutions segment is comprised of business units, such as ProWood, Sunbelt, Deckorators and UFP-Edge. Retail Solutions segment is focused on distinct product offerings, which are grouped by brands and business units. Packaging segment is comprised of business units, such as Structural Packaging, PalletOne, and Protective Packaging Solutions. Construction segment is comprised of business units, such as Factory-Built Housing, Site-Built Construction, Commercial Construction, and Concrete Forming. Its ProWood business units manufactures and sells treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, and lattice, as well as decorative and functional lawn and garden products to building products retailers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ITT INC (ITT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ITT Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. Its segments include Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). The MT segment is focused on the friction braking business, which is a supplier of brake pads for internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles worldwide. The IP segment manufactures engineered fluid process equipment serving a diversified mix of customers in global industries such as chemical, energy, mining, and other industrial process markets and is a provider of plant optimization and efficiency solutions and aftermarket services and parts. The CCT segment manufactures connector solutions, critical energy absorption, flow control components, and composite materials for the aerospace and defense, general industrial, medical, and energy markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FEDEX CORP (FDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FedEx Corporation provides customers and businesses with a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible and efficient global network. Its segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. FedEx Express segment includes express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation. FedEx Ground segment is a provider of small-package ground delivery services. It provides dependable business-to-business delivery, and convenient residential service through FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground Economy. FedEx Freight segment provides less-than-truckload freight services with coverage throughout the United Services, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and to the United States Virgin Islands. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, and billing and collection services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TEXTRON INC (TXT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with various solutions and services. The Company's segments include Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells and services Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets. Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and services in the world. Textron Systems segment offers electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine craft, piston aircraft engines, and others. Industrial segment designs and manufactures a variety of products within the Kautex and Specialized Vehicles product lines. Textron eAviation segment includes Pipistrel, a manufacturer of light aircraft, along with other research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP (SXI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standex International Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Electronics segment manufactures and sells electronic components for applications throughout the end user market spectrum. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, project management and design services, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machinery for several industries. Its Scientific segment sells specialty temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech and industrial markets. Its Engineering Technologies segment provides net and near net formed single-source customized solutions in the manufacture of engineered components. Its Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandizing display cases and single and double acting telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

