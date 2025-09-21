Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/21/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC (STRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States. It serves Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, site development services and electrical services for data centers, semiconductor fabrication, manufacturing, distribution centers, warehousing, and power generation. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multifamily homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, plumbing services, and surveys for new single-family residential builds. The principal geographic market for the Companys residential business is Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC

STRL Guru Analysis

STRL Fundamental Analysis

WW GRAINGER INC (GWW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a broadline distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions. The Companys segments include High-Touch Solutions North America (High-Touch Solutions N.A.) and Endless Assortment. The Company's High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment provides value-added MRO solutions. This segment primarily includes the Grainger-branded businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Companys Endless Assortment segment provides an online platform with one-stop shopping for various products. The Endless Assortment segment includes the Companys Zoro Tools, Inc. (Zoro) and MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (MonotaRO) online channels which operate predominately in the United States and Japan. The Companys product offering is grouped under several broad categories, including safety and security, material handling and storage, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, metalworking and hand tools.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WW GRAINGER INC

GWW Guru Analysis

GWW Fundamental Analysis

FLOWSERVE CORP (FLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flowserve Corporation is a provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The Company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. Its segments include Flowserve Pumps Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment design, manufacture, pretest, distribute and service highly custom-engineered pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals and auxiliary systems (original equipment) and related services. FPD products and services are used by companies that operate in the oil and gas, power generation, chemical, water management and general industries. The FCD segment designs, manufactures, and distributes a portfolio of engineered-to-order and configured-to-order isolation valves, control valves, valve automation products and related services and equipment. FCD products are used to control, direct and manage the flow of liquids, gases and multiphase fluids.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FLOWSERVE CORP

FLS Guru Analysis

FLS Fundamental Analysis

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC (EXLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a global data and artificial intelligence (AI) company. The Company provides data and AI-led and digital operations services to its clients. Its segments include Insurance; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Banking, Capital Markets and Diversified Industries; and International Growth Markets (IGM). The Company provides services to insurers in the areas of property and casualty, life, disability, annuity, and retirement services. It offers pre-and post-pay auditing services, payment analytics, payment integrity, a care management platform and services and patient navigation for healthcare payers. Its Banking and Capital Markets and Diversified Industries deliver solutions across retail and commercial banking, credit card services, payment services, fintech, banking infrastructure services, capital markets, mortgage services, utilities, and other business services industries. Its IGM is focused on global reach in growth markets outside North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS INC

EXLS Guru Analysis

EXLS Fundamental Analysis

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC (ROCK) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and provider of products and services for the residential, renewable energy, agtech, and infrastructure markets. The Companys segments include Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and installation of solar racking and electrical balance systems. The Residential segment includes products such as roof and foundation ventilation products, single-point and centralized mail systems and electronic package solutions, retractable awnings and gutter guards, and rain dispersion, trims and flashings, and others. The Agtech segment provides controlled environmental agriculture solutions for growing fruits, vegetables and flowers, and supplies custom greenhouses and structural canopies for research, education, and others. The Infrastructure segment provides engineered solutions for bridges, highways and airfields, including structural bearings, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC

ROCK Guru Analysis

ROCK Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.