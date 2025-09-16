Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/16/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ENERSYS (ENS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EnerSys specializes in stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The Companys segment includes Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, portable power solutions for soldiers in the field, large over-the-road trucks, and other applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications, including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENERSYS

ABB LTD (ADR) (ABBNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abb Ltd is a holding company. The Company's segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure. The Electrification Products segment manufactures and sells products and services including low and medium-voltage switchgear, breakers, switches and control products. The Robotics and Motion segment manufactures and sells motors, generators, variable speed drives and robots and robotics. The Industrial Automation segment develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, and automation products and solutions. The Power Grids segment supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ABB LTD (ADR)

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP (WAB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a global provider of value-added, technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Its Freight Segment primarily manufactures new and modernized locomotives; provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives; provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. Its Transit Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high-speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles and buses; supplies rail control and infrastructure products including electronics, signal design and engineering services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP

MOOG INC (MOG.A) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. The Companys high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine, and medical equipment. Its segments include Space and Defense, Military Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Industrial. The Company also specializes in designing and manufacturing ruggedized fiber optic transceivers and assemblies used in major aerospace and defense programs across both United States and international markets. These mission-critical components deliver high-bandwidth speeds with compact signal density, enabling enhanced digitalization solutions across space, air, land and sea domains. Its product categories include actuation, motos and servomotors, slip rings, satellite buses, turreted weapon systems, and weapon stores management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MOOG INC

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (AIT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is a value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. The Companys segments include Service Center Based Distribution and Engineered Solutions. The Service Center Based Distribution segment operates through local service centers and distribution centers with a focus on providing products and services addressing the maintenance and repair of motion control infrastructure and production equipment. Its products include industrial bearings, motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, linear motion products, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, and hoses. The Engineered Solutions segment includes its operations that specialize in distributing, engineering, designing, integrating, and repairing hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power technologies, and engineered flow control products and services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

