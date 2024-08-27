Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/27/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ESAB CORP (ESAB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESAB Corporation is involved in the fabrication and gas control technology. The Company provides its partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics, and digital solutions, which enable everyday work. Its segments include Americas, and EMEA & APAC. The Americas segment which includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA & APAC segment which includes Europe, Middle East, India, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company's products are utilized to solve challenges in a range of industries, including cutting, joining and automated welding. Its products are marketed under various brand names, such as ESAB, which provides a comprehensive range of welding consumables, including electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials, and cutting consumables including electrodes, nozzles, and tips. ESAB's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC (NVT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: nVent Electric plc is a global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services high performance products and solutions that connect and protect sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. The Company's Enclosures segment provides solutions to help protect electronics and data in mission-critical applications, including data solutions, that improve reliability and energy efficiency. Its Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect power and data infrastructure. Its Thermal Management segment provides mission-critical heat management solutions that protect people and assets and enhance process efficiency and performance. The Company has a portfolio of brands, including nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF. It is also a manufacturer of custom-engineered control building solutions designed to protect critical electrical infrastructure assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FEDEX CORP (FDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FedEx Corporation provides customers and businesses with a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible and efficient global network. Its segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. FedEx Express segment includes express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation. FedEx Ground segment is a provider of small-package ground delivery services. It provides dependable business-to-business delivery, and convenient residential service through FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground Economy. FedEx Freight segment provides less-than-truckload freight services with coverage throughout the United Services, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and to the United States Virgin Islands. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, and billing and collection services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP. (CMCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling. Its products include a variety of electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, winches, and aluminum work stations; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters; and power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems. Its brands include Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, STAHL, Yale, Magnetek and Herc-Alloy. Its targeted market verticals include manufacturing, transportation including EV production and aerospace, energy and utilities, and process industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENERSYS (ENS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EnerSys is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing energy systems solutions, motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor thermal equipment enclosures solutions. The Company's segment includes Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems used in data centers, as well as telecommunications systems, switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities. The Motive Power segment offers power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, and diesel locomotive starting. Specialty segment offers batteries for starting, lighting and ignition applications in automotive and large over-the-road trucks, energy storage solutions for satellites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

