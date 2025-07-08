Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/8/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

COSTAMARE INC (CMRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Costamare Inc is a Monaco-based company that provides containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company is an international shipping industry that offers a fleet of 73 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 537,000 TEU (including two vessels that have agreed to sell) and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,436,000 DWT. Its offers containerships of various sizes (including feeder, panamax and post-panamax containerships) serve short, medium, and long-haul routes on a variety of geographical trades. Its dry bulk vessels transport a broad range of bulks such as iron ore, coal, and grains as well as minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate fertilizers and steel products. The Company serve its customer's needs worldwide and ensure the safety, reliability, and environmental responsibility of services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ITT INC (ITT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ITT Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial and energy markets. Its segments include Motion Technologies (MT), Industrial Process (IP), and Connect & Control Technologies (CCT). MT is a global manufacturer of highly engineered brake pads, shock absorbers and damping technologies for the automotive and rail markets. IP is a global manufacturer of industrial pumps, valves, and monitoring and control systems, and provides aftermarket services for the energy, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, general industrial, marine, mining, pulp and paper, food and beverage, power generation and biopharmaceutical markets. CCT is a global designer and manufacturer of harsh-environment interconnect solutions and critical energy absorption and flow control components, primarily for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its brands include Axtone, Novitek, Goulds Pumps and Cannon.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARCBEST CORP (ARCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcBest Corporation is a logistics company. It leverages technology and a full suite of solutions to meet its customers supply chain needs. Its segments include Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc. and certain other subsidiaries, and Asset-Light, which includes MoLo Solutions, LLC (MoLo), Panther, and certain other subsidiaries. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through ABF Freights motor carrier operations. Its Asset-Based segment offers transportation of general commodities through standard, time-critical, and LTL services. The Asset-Light segment includes the ground expedite services of Panther; its truckload operations, including the truckload brokerage services of MoLo; household goods moving services under the U-Pack brand and its managed transportation solutions. Its truckload and dedicated services provide third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions including dry van over-the-road.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GENPACT LTD (G) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genpact Limited is an advanced technology services and solutions company. Its Financial Services segment offers services to clients in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. Its core operations services for these clients include customer onboarding, customer service, collections, retail and commercial loan operations, and others. Its Consumer and Healthcare segment offers services to clients in the consumer goods, retail, life sciences and healthcare sectors. The core operations services for these clients include demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, and others. Its High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers services to clients in the high tech hardware, high tech software and manufacturing sectors. Its core operations services for these clients include industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HNI CORP (HNI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HNI Corporation is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products. Its Workplace Furnishings segment is a designer and provider of commercial furnishings. Workplace furnishings include furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, architectural products, ancillary products, and hospitality products. Its Residential Building Products segment is a manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. These products are sold through a national system of independent dealers and distributors, as well as corporation-owned installed distribution and retail outlets. Its brands include HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Dstyle, Gunlocke, Kimball, HBF, HBF Textiles, Interwoven, David Edward, and others. It exports select products through its export subsidiary to North America, principally the Caribbean, Latin America, and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

