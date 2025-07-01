Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/1/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MATSON INC (MATX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matson, Inc. is a provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. The Company's segments include Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation business is conducted through Matson Navigation Company, Inc. (MatNav), which provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. MatNav also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Alaska to Asia. The Logistics business is conducted through Matson Logistics, Inc. (Matson Logistics), a wholly owned subsidiary of MatNav. Matson Logistics provides a variety of logistics services to its customers, such as transportation brokerage services, freight forwarding services, warehousing services and supply chain management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MATSON INC

NEXTRACKER INC (NXT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nextracker Inc. is a provider of integrated solar tracker, foundations and software solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects. Its products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the suns movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. Its products and services include NX Horizon, NX Foundation, Electrical Balance of System (eBOS), TrueCapture, NX Navigator and PowerworX. Its solutions include Bifacial PV modules, Large Format Modules, and First Solar Series 6 (FSLR6) Modules. NX Horizon is a one-in-portrait (1P) smart solar tracker system that delivers the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE). TrueCapture is its flagship software offering, which is a self-adjusting tracker control system that uses machine learning to enhance solar power plant energy yield. NX Navigator assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling and protecting their solar projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NEXTRACKER INC

SPX TECHNOLOGIES INC (SPXC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of engineered products and technologies in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and detection and measurement markets. Its segments include HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services cooling products and engineered air movement and handling solutions for the HVAC industrial, commercial, data center, and power generation markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential, industrial, and commercial markets. The distribution channels for the segments products are direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers. The Detection and Measurement segment engineers, designs, manufactures, services, and installs underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, robotic systems, transportation systems, communication technologies, and aids to navigation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPX TECHNOLOGIES INC

STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC (STRL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States. The Company serves Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountain regions and the Pacific Islands. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides advanced, large-scale site development services for manufacturing, data centers, large-scale distribution centers, warehousing, power generation and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multifamily homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work, plumbing services, and surveys for new single-family residential builds. The principal geographic market for the Companys residential business is Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STERLING INFRASTRUCTURE INC

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC (FIX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and electrical contracting services. The Company operates through two segments: Mechanical and Electrical. The Mechanical segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection. It also installs connecting and distribution elements, such as piping and ducting. The Electrical segment includes installation and servicing of electrical systems. It builds, installs, maintains, repairs and replaces mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems throughout its 47 operating units with 178 locations in 136 cities across the nation. It is engaged in offering engineering, design-assist and turnkey, direct hire construction services of modular systems serving the advanced technology, power and industrial sectors. It also provides mechanical construction services to the commercial and industrial sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

