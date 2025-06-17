Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/17/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FEDEX CORP (FDX) is a large-cap value stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FedEx Corporation provides customers and businesses with a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible and efficient global network. Its segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. FedEx Express segment includes express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation. FedEx Ground segment is a provider of small-package ground delivery services. It provides dependable business-to-business delivery, and convenient residential service through FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground Economy. FedEx Freight segment provides less-than-truckload freight services with coverage throughout the United Services, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and to the United States Virgin Islands. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, and billing and collection services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LINDSAY CORP (LNN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lindsay Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The CompanyGs Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems which are used principally in the agricultural industry to increase or stabilize crop production while conserving water, energy and labor. Its family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET and FieldWise remote irrigation management technology, FieldNET Advisor irrigation scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. The CompanyGs Infrastructure segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers and crash cushions, road marking and road safety equipment, and railroad signals and structures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC (FIX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and electrical contracting services. The Company operates through two segments: Mechanical and Electrical. The Mechanical segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection. It also installs connecting and distribution elements, such as piping and ducting. The Electrical segment includes installation and servicing of electrical systems. It builds, installs, maintains, repairs and replaces mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems throughout its 47 operating units with 178 locations in 136 cities across the nation. It is engaged in offering engineering, design-assist and turnkey, direct hire construction services of modular systems serving the advanced technology, power and industrial sectors. It also provides mechanical construction services to the commercial and industrial sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC (VMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valmont Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of products and services for the infrastructure and agricultural markets. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The Infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products. Its Infrastructure segment is comprised of five primary product lines: Utility; Lighting and Transportation (L&T); Coatings; Telecommunications, and Solar. The Agriculture segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture. The Company manufactures and distributes center pivot and lateral move irrigation equipment, along with service parts under its Valley brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MOOG INC (MOG.A) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. The Company's segments include space and defense, military aircraft, commercial aircraft and industrial. Space and Defense segment manufactures critical defense components and motion-control systems used in defense vehicle platforms, missile systems, naval ships and submarines. Military Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight controls, mission-critical actuation systems, and products for various military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft. Commercial Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and integrates primary and secondary flight-critical control systems and products for various commercial aircraft including widebody, narrowbody, business jets and regional jets. Industrial segment provides customized, high-performance motion control components and systems for industrial automation, medical, simulation and test and energy applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

