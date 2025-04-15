Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/15/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FEDEX CORP (FDX) is a large-cap value stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FedEx Corporation provides customers and businesses with a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible and efficient global network. Its segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. FedEx Express segment includes express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation. FedEx Ground segment is a provider of small-package ground delivery services. It provides dependable business-to-business delivery, and convenient residential service through FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground Economy. FedEx Freight segment provides less-than-truckload freight services with coverage throughout the United Services, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and to the United States Virgin Islands. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, and billing and collection services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FEDEX CORP

FDX Guru Analysis

FDX Fundamental Analysis

SPX TECHNOLOGIES INC (SPXC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of engineered products and technologies in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and detection and measurement markets. Its segments include HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs and services cooling products and engineered air movement and handling solutions for the HVAC industrial, commercial, data center, and power generation markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential, industrial, and commercial markets. The distribution channels for the segmentGs products are direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers. The Detection and Measurement segment engineers, designs, manufactures, services, and installs underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, robotic systems, transportation systems, communication technologies, and aids to navigation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SPX TECHNOLOGIES INC

SPXC Guru Analysis

SPXC Fundamental Analysis

SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (SHLS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a provider of electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components, including battery energy storage solutions (BESS) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components, for the global energy transition market. It encompasses all the components that are necessary to carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and ultimately to the power grid. It designs, manufactures and sells various products used by the solar and battery storage industries, including solar big lead assembly (BLA) solutions; homeruns, interconnection and extension solutions; combiners and re-combiners; load break disconnects and transition solutions; wireless performance monitoring; and BESS. Solar BLA solutions offers a range of plug-and-play cable and cabinet solutions that harness the power of solar energy. Load break disconnects and transition solutions provide solutions to reduce feeder sizes or disconnect systems for maintenance and shutdowns.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC

SHLS Guru Analysis

SHLS Fundamental Analysis

CARLISLE COMPANIES INC (CSL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions that enable energy efficiency in buildings. Its segments include Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT). The CCM segment produces a complete line of energy-efficient single-ply roofing products and warranted roof systems and accessories for the commercial building industry, including ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) membrane, polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. CWT segment produces building envelope solutions that drive energy efficiency and sustainability in commercial and residential applications. Its products include waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARLISLE COMPANIES INC

CSL Guru Analysis

CSL Fundamental Analysis

TEXTRON INC (TXT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with various solutions and services. The Company's segments include Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells and services Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets. Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and services in the world. Textron Systems segment offers electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine craft, piston aircraft engines, and others. Industrial segment designs and manufactures a variety of products within the Kautex and Specialized Vehicles product lines. Textron eAviation segment includes Pipistrel, a manufacturer of light aircraft, along with other research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TEXTRON INC

TXT Guru Analysis

TXT Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.