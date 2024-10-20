Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/20/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DOVER CORP (DOV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider. Its Engineered Products segment provides a range of equipment, components, software, solutions and services to the vehicle aftermarket, aerospace and defense, and others. Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment provides components, equipment, and software solutions and services. It also designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum-insulated piping systems for a variety of liquefied gases like nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other industrial gases. Its Imaging & Identification segment supplies precision marking and coding, product traceability, brand protection and digital textile printing equipment. Its Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pumps and flow meters, fluid transfer connectors, highly engineered precision components, instruments and digital controls. Its Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment is a provider of energy-efficient equipment, components and parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC (JCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Johnson Controls International plc offers smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, serving a range of customers. It operates through four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. Its Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Building Solutions Asia Pacific segments design, sell, install, and services heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and provides technical services. Its Global Products segment designs, manufactures and sells HVAC equipment, controls software and software services for residential and commercial applications to commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional and governmental customers worldwide. Global Products segment also designs, manufactures and sells refrigeration equipment and controls.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

WW GRAINGER INC (GWW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a broad line, distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two segments: High-Touch Solutions North America (High-Touch Solutions N.A.) and Endless Assortment. High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment provides value-added MRO solutions. This segment primarily includes the Grainger-branded businesses in the United States (U.S.), Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Endless Assortment segment provides a streamlined and transparent online platform. The Endless Assortment segment includes the Company's Zoro Tools, Inc. (Zoro) and MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (MonotaRO) online channels which operate predominately in the United States and Japan. The Company's product offering is grouped under several broad categories, including safety and security, material handling and storage, pumps and plumbing equipment, and cleaning and maintenance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HUBBELL INC (HUBB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hubbell Incorporated is a manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions. It has two segments: Utility Solutions and Electrical Solutions. Utility Solutions segment designs, manufactures and sells a range of electrical distribution, transmission, substation and telecommunications products. This includes utility transmission and distribution components, such as arresters, insulators, connectors, anchors, bushings, enclosures, cutouts and switches. Electrical Solutions segment comprises businesses, which sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, and lighting fixtures, as well as other electrical equipment. Its products are either sourced completely, manufactured or assembled by subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, Spain, Ireland and the Republic of the Philippines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FORTIVE CORP (FTV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fortive Corporation is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of end-markets. Its segments include Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers advanced instrumentation, software, and services, such as electrical test and measurement, facility, and asset lifecycle software applications, connected worker safety and compliance solutions across a range of vertical end markets, such as manufacturing, process industries, and healthcare. The Precision Technologies segment offers electrical test and measurement, sensing and material technologies offered across a range of vertical end markets, such as automotive and medical equipment. The Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment offers instrument sterilization solutions, instrument tracking, cell therapy equipment design and manufacturing, biomedical test tools, radiation detection and safety monitoring.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.