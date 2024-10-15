Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/15/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FEDEX CORP (FDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FedEx Corporation provides customers and businesses with a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. The Company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible and efficient global network. Its segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. FedEx Express segment includes express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation. FedEx Ground segment is a provider of small-package ground delivery services. It provides dependable business-to-business delivery, and convenient residential service through FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Ground Economy. FedEx Freight segment provides less-than-truckload freight services with coverage throughout the United Services, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and to the United States Virgin Islands. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, and billing and collection services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

KADANT INC (KAI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. Its segments include Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. Flow Control segment includes rotary sealing devices, steam systems, expansion joints, doctor systems, roll and fabric cleaning devices, and filtration and fiber recovery systems. Industrial Processing segment includes equipment, machinery, and technologies used to process recycled paper and timber for the packaging, tissue, wood products and alternative fuel industries, among others. It provides industrial automation and digitization solutions to process industries. Material Handling segment products include conveying and vibratory equipment and balers. It manufactures and sells biodegradable, absorbent granules used as carriers in agricultural applications and for oil and grease absorption. It also offers engineered fluid sealing and transfer solutions for rotating applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LINDSAY CORP (LNN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lindsay Corporation is engaged in providing a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company is engaged in manufacture and distribution of agricultural irrigation equipment. It has two segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. Irrigation segment includes the manufacturing and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used principally in the agricultural industry to increase or stabilize crop production while conserving water, energy and labor. The segment also manufactures and markets repair and replacement parts for its irrigation systems and controls. Infrastructure segment includes the manufacturing and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, road marking and road safety equipment, and railroad signals and structures. The principal infrastructure manufacturing facilities are located in Rio Vista, California; Milan, Italy; and Lindsay, Nebraska.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC (CVLG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. The Company's primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Its asset-based transportation services include two segments: Expedited and Dedicated. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers. The Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods. The Managed Freight segment includes its brokerage services and transportation management services (TMS). The Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services for customers who have chosen to outsource this function. It also provides shuttle and switching services related to shuttling containers and trailers in or around freight yards and to/from warehouses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC (THR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides industrial process heating solutions. The Company specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Its advanced industrial heating and filtration solutions include various categories, such as environmental heating (branded as Ruffneck, Norsemen, and Catadyne), process heating (branded as Caloritech), filtration (branded as 3L Filters), rail and transit (branded as Hellfire, Velocity, ArcticSense and others), and boilers (branded as Vapor Power, Precision Boilers, and Caloritech). It offers a full suite of products, which include heating units, electrode and gas-fired boilers, heating cables, industrial heating blankets and related products, temporary power solutions and tubing bundles; services, which include engineering, installation and maintenance services, and software, which includes design optimization and wireless and network control systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.