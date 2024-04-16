Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/16/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO LTD (ADR) (TTNDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in power equipment products businesses. The Company mainly operates through two segments. The Power Equipment segment is engaged in the sales of power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products and outdoor products accessories. Its power equipment products are sold under MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Imperial Blades, and STILETTO brands, or through original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The Floorcare and Cleaning segment is engaged in the sales of floor care products and floor care accessories. Its floorcare and cleaning products are sold under HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX and ORECK brands, or through OEM customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO LTD (ADR)

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC (ADP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a global technology company engaged in providing cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). Its Employer Services segment serves clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of technology-based HCM solutions, including its cloud-based platforms, and human resource outsourcing (HRO) solutions (other than PEO) solutions. Its offerings include Payroll Services, Benefits Administration, Talent Management, HR Management, Workforce Management, Compliance Services, Insurance Services and Retirement Services. Its PEO business, called ADP TotalSource, provides clients with employment administration outsourcing solutions. ADP serves over one million clients in 140 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP (LMT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Its segments include Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of advanced military aircraft. MFC segment provides air and missile defense systems, manned and unmanned ground vehicles, energy management solutions, and others. RMS segment designs, manufactures, services and supports various military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, and others. Space segment is engaged in the research and design, development, engineering and production of satellites, space transportation systems, and strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP

TREX CO INC (TREX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company's segment is Trex Residential Products. Trex Residential Products manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and a broad offering of outdoor living accessories. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex Pergola; Trex Lattice; Trex Cornhole; Trex Blade; Trex Outdoor Kitchens, and others. Its principal decking products are Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance. Trex Outdoor Kitchens cabinetry is manufactured and sold by Danver Outdoor Kitchens. Its Trex Seclusions composite fencing product is offered through two specialty distributors. This product consists of structural posts, bottom rails, pickets, top rails and decorative post caps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TREX CO INC

IDEX CORP (IEX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDEX Corporation is an applied solutions company. Its segments include Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems and provides flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agriculture and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces and distributes a range of precision fluidics, positive displacement pumps, powder and liquid processing technologies, drying systems, micro-precision components, pneumatic components and sealing solutions, high performance molded and extruded sealing components, and others. The FSDP segment designs, produces and distributes firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags and other components and systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IDEX CORP

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

