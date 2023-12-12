Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/12/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

UNION PACIFIC CORP (UNP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). It connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country and maintains coordinated schedules with other rail carriers to move freight to and from the Atlantic Coast, the Pacific Coast, the Southeast, the Southwest, Canada, and Mexico. Its Railroad's diversified business mix includes Bulk, Industrial, and Premium. Its Bulk shipments consist of grain and grain products, fertilizer, food and refrigerated, and coal and renewables. Its Industrial shipments consist of several categories, including construction, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases (LPG), soda ash, and sand. Its Premium shipments include finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers, both domestic and international.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

EXPONENT INC (EXPO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. The Company's service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. Its segments include Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment is a service group providing technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering, including biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment provides services in the area of environmental, epidemiology and health risk analysis, including chemical regulation and food safety; ecological and biological sciences; environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC (HON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Honeywell International Inc. is a software-industrial company that provides technology solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircrafts that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and other customers in various end markets. The Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions and technologies that enable building owners and occupants to ensure their facilities are safe, energy efficient, sustainable and productive. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment is engaged in developing and manufacturing performance chemicals and materials, process technologies and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products and software that improve productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance to customers.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

CSX CORPORATION (CSX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It categorizes its products into primary lines of business such as merchandise, intermodal, coal and trucking. Its intermodal business links customers to railroads through trucks and terminals. Its merchandise business consists of shipments in markets, such as agricultural and food products, automotive, forest products, metals and equipment, and fertilizers. It transports domestic coal, coke and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers and industrial plants, as well as export coal to deep-water port facilities. Its principal operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, Inc., provides an important link to the transportation supply chain through its route-mile rail.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

