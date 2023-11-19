Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/19/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

VERISK ANALYTICS, INC. (VRSK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider that serves insurance industry. The Company offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and many other fields. The Company's Insurance segment primarily serves its property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which the Company operate. The Company also develop and utilize machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce both standard and customized analytics that help its customers better manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event and quantifying losses. It also helps businesses and governments better anticipate and manage climate and weather-related risks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

CSX CORPORATION (CSX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It categorizes its products into primary lines of business such as merchandise, intermodal, coal and trucking. Its intermodal business links customers to railroads through trucks and terminals. Its merchandise business consists of shipments in markets, such as agricultural and food products, automotive, forest products, metals and equipment, and fertilizers. It transports domestic coal, coke and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers and industrial plants, as well as export coal to deep-water port facilities. Its principal operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, Inc., provides an important link to the transportation supply chain through its route-mile rail.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

HUBBELL INCORPORATED (HUBB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hubbell Incorporated is a manufacturer of electrical and utility solutions for a range of customer and end market applications. The Company operates under two segments, namely Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solutions segment comprises businesses that sell stock and custom products including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment. The Utility Solutions segment consists of businesses that design and manufacture various distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products primarily used by the electric, water, gas and telecommunication utility industries. These offerings include advanced metering infrastructure, meter and edge devices, and software services. Its products are sold to a range of distributors and users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, construction, and engineering firms.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

