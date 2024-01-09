Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 1/9/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC (ADP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) is a global technology company engaged in providing cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). Its Employer Services segment serves clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of technology-based HCM solutions, including its cloud-based platforms, and human resource outsourcing (HRO) solutions (other than PEO) solutions. Its offerings include Payroll Services, Benefits Administration, Talent Management, HR Management, Workforce Management, Compliance Services, Insurance Services and Retirement Services. Its PEO business, called ADP TotalSource, provides clients with employment administration outsourcing solutions. ADP serves over one million clients in 140 countries and territories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

UNITED RENTALS, INC. (URI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company. The Company operates through two segments: general rentals and specialty. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The general rentals segment's customers include construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities and homeowners. The Company's specialty segment includes the rental of specialty construction products, such as trench safety equipment; power and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; fluid solutions equipment, and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. The specialty segment's customers include construction companies engaged in infrastructure projects, municipalities and industrial companies. It operates throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Its subsidiary is United Rentals (North America), Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

UNION PACIFIC CORP (UNP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Railroads industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). It connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country and maintains coordinated schedules with other rail carriers to move freight to and from the Atlantic Coast, the Pacific Coast, the Southeast, the Southwest, Canada, and Mexico. Its Railroad's diversified business mix includes Bulk, Industrial, and Premium. Its Bulk shipments consist of grain and grain products, fertilizer, food and refrigerated, and coal and renewables. Its Industrial shipments consist of several categories, including construction, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases (LPG), soda ash, and sand. Its Premium shipments include finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers, both domestic and international.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

ROLLINS INC (ROL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rollins, Inc. (Rollins) is an international services company. The Company provides pest and wildlife control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to both residential and commercial customers through its wholly owned subsidiaries and independent franchises located in approximately 70 countries, including United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Asia with international franchises in Canada, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Rollins operates under three business lines, namely Residential, which includes pest control services protecting residential properties from common pests, including rodents, insects and wildlife; Commercial, which consist of workplace pest control solutions for customers across diverse end markets such as healthcare, foodservice, logistics, and Termite, which consist of traditional and baiting termite protection services and ancillary services for customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. (PATK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patrick Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of component products and materials serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the recreational vehicle (RV), marine, manufactured housing (MH) and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Manufacturing, which offers laminated products for furniture, shelving, walls and countertops; decorative vinyl, wrapped vinyl, paper laminated panels and vinyl printing; solid surface, granite and quartz countertops; fabricated aluminum products; and other products, and Distribution segment, which provides pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, interior and exterior lighting products, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, transportation and logistics services and other products. It operates through a network that includes approximately 185 manufacturing plants and 67 warehouse and distribution facilities located in 23 states with presence in Mexico, China and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

