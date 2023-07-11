Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/11/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

RUSH ENTERPRISES INC (RUSHA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rush Enterprises, Inc. is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus and Blue Bird. Through its network of Rush Truck Centers, the Company provides one-stop service for the needs of its commercial vehicle customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products. It operates approximately 125 franchised Rush Truck Centers in 23 states. The Company also owns and operates 15 international dealership locations in Ontario. It provides aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, and chrome accessories and tires.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MRC GLOBAL INC (MRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MRC Global Inc. is a global distributor of pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utility end-markets. It provides supply chain solutions and digital platforms to its customers. Its geographical segments include United States, Canada, and International. It offers a range of PVF, oilfield supply, valve automation and modification, measurement, instrumentation, and other general and specialty products from its network of over 9,000 suppliers. It provides a range of services, such as product testing, truck stocking, volume purchasing, technical support, engineering of control packages, pressure testing, documentation services, including material test records, assembly drawings and data sheets, inventory and zone store management, and warehousing. Its distribution network extends across the world, including United States, and western Canada, as well as Europe, Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ABM INDUSTRIES INC (ABM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. Its segments include Business & Industry (B&I), Manufacturing & Distribution (M&D), Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. B&I segment includes janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and non-acute healthcare facilities. M&D segment provides facility services, engineering, janitorial, and other specialized services in manufacturing and distribution. Education segment delivers custodial, landscaping and grounds, facilities engineering, and parking services for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Aviation segment supports airlines and airports with services ranging from parking and janitorial to passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance and transportation. Technical Solutions segment includes mechanical and electrical services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP (NX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quanex Building Products Corporation manufactures components for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the building products industry. The Company's components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components, and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Its fenestration components include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration segment, which is engaged in manufacturing vinyl profiles, insulating glass (IG) spacers, screens and other fenestration components; European Fenestration segment, which includes United Kingdom-based vinyl extrusion business, manufacturing vinyl profiles and conservatories, and the European insulating glass business manufacturing IG spacers, and North American Cabinet Components segment, which includes North American cabinet door and components business and two wood-manufacturing plants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SAIA INC (SAIA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. It also offers customers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services across North America. Its subsidiary, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), is a LTL carrier that serves 45 states and provides LTL services to Canada and Mexico through relationships with third-party interline carriers. Saia LTL Freight specializes in offering its customers a range of LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. Saia LTL Freight operates a network comprised of approximately 191 owned and leased facilities, including three general offices and one warehouse, and also owns approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers, including equipment acquired with finance leases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

