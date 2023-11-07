Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/7/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FEDEX CORP (FDX) is a large-cap value stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively and operating independently, under the FedEx brand. The Company's segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services. The FedEx Express segment offers a range of United States domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. The FedEx Ground segment provides small-package ground delivery services, which includes day-certain service to any business address in the United States and Canada, as well as residential delivery services through its FedEx Home Delivery service. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions that support the Company's operating segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FEDEX CORP

ARCOSA INC (ACA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcosa, Inc. is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with brands serving construction, engineered structure, and transportation markets in North America. The Company's segments are Construction Products, Engineered Structures and Transportation Products. Its Construction Products segment produces and sells natural and recycled aggregates, specialty materials, and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products. Its Engineered Structures segment manufactures and sells steel structures for infrastructure businesses, including utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, structural wind towers, traffic structures, and telecommunication structures. This segment also manufactures distribution tanks. The Transportation Products segment manufactures and sells inland barges, fiberglass barge covers, winches, marine hardware, and steel components for railcars and other transportation and industrial equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ARCOSA INC

KADANT INC. (KAI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems. The Company operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment includes custom-engineered products, systems, and technologies that control the flow of fluids used in industrial and commercial applications. Its primary products include rotary sealing devices, steam systems, expansion joints, doctor systems, roll and fabric cleaning devices, and filtration and fiber recovery systems. The Industrial Processing segment includes equipment, machinery, and technologies used to recycle paper and paperboard and process timber for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products and alternative fuel industries, among others. The Material Handling segment includes products and engineered systems used to handle bulk and discrete materials for secondary processing or transport in the aggregates, mining, food, and waste management industries, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of KADANT INC.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. (VMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valmont Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agricultural markets. The Company operates in two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The Infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products. Its Infrastructure segment is comprised of five primary product lines: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation; Lighting and Transportation; Coatings; Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy. The Agriculture segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture. It also develops technology for precision application, including predictive, autonomous crop and irrigation management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP (DOOR) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masonite International Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors. It provides interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. The Company operates approximately 59 manufacturing and distribution facilities in seven countries in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: North American Residential, Europe and Architectural. The North American Residential segment is focused on providing interior doors from wood and recycled wood fibers and energy-efficient, durable exterior doors in a wide array of designs, materials, and sizes. The Europe segment is a provider of interior doors from recycled wood fibers and energy-efficient, durable exterior doors to the United Kingdom market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORP

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

