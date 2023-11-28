Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/28/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FEDEX CORP (FDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively and operating independently, under the FedEx brand. The Company's segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services. The FedEx Express segment offers a range of United States domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. The FedEx Ground segment provides small-package ground delivery services, which includes day-certain service to any business address in the United States and Canada, as well as residential delivery services through its FedEx Home Delivery service. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions that support the Company's operating segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GXO LOGISTICS INC (GXO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GXO Logistics, Inc. is a contract logistics provider. The Company provides its customers with warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce and reverse logistics, and other supply chain services to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions. It also provides cosmetics and luxury goods. It offers platforms for outsourced e-commerce logistics, including the e-fulfillment platform in Europe. The Company has three reporting units: Americas and Asia-Pacific; United Kingdom, and Ireland and Continental Europe. It operates approximately 970 facilities worldwide totaling 200 million square feet of space, primarily on behalf of large corporations, that have outsourced their warehousing, distribution and other related activities to the Company. The Company serves a range of customers various industries, such as e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (RYAAY) is a large-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryanair Holdings PLC is an Ireland-based airline company. It comprises five separate airlines: Buzz, Lauda Europe (Lauda), Malta Air, Ryanair DAC and Ryanair UK Limited. It has an operating fleet of 509 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320 aircraft. The fleet includes 73 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft, each having 197 seats, and Boeing 737-800 aircraft, each having 189 seats. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free and merchandise. It markets car hire, travel insurance and accommodation services through its website and mobile app. It offers car hire services via a contract with RentalCars. It markets car parking, fast-track, airport transfers, attractions and activities on its website and mobile app. It provides its own aircraft and passenger handling and ticketing services at Dublin Airport.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CRAI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CRA International, Inc. is a consulting services firm that applies analytical techniques and industry knowledge to engagements for a range of clients. The Company offers services in two areas, litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides consulting services to corporate clients and attorneys in a range of litigation and regulatory proceedings, providing research and analysis, testimony, and comprehensive support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in all areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations. Its management consulting services include strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The Company primarily operates in Americas, Europe, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC (HURN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huron Consulting Group Inc. is a professional services company. The Company's segments include Healthcare, Education and Commercial. The Healthcare segment serves acute care providers, including national and regional health systems; academic health systems; community health systems; and public, children's and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers, including physician practices and medical groups; payors; and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment serves public and private colleges and universities, research institutes and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment is focused on serving industries and organizations facing significant disruption and regulatory change by helping them adapt to rapidly changing environments and accelerate business transformation. Its digital capabilities represent its technology and analytics services, including technology-related managed services and software products delivered across industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

