Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/21/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FEDEX CORP (FDX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively and operating independently, under the FedEx brand. The Company's segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services. The FedEx Express segment offers a range of United States domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. The FedEx Ground segment provides small-package ground delivery services, which includes day-certain service to any business address in the United States and Canada, as well as residential delivery services through its FedEx Home Delivery service. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions that support the Company's operating segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC. (FIX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical and electrical contracting services. The Company operates through two segments: mechanical and electrical. The Company's mechanical segment principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection. This segment also installs connecting and distribution elements, such as piping and ducting. The Company's electrical segment includes installation and servicing of electrical systems. The Company builds, installs, maintains, repairs and replaces mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems throughout its approximately 42 operating units with 169 locations in 128 cities throughout the United States. The Company operates primarily in the commercial, industrial and institutional MEP markets and perform its services in industrial, healthcare, education, office, technology, retail and government facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP (NX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quanex Building Products Corporation manufactures components for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the building products industry. The Company's components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components, and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Its fenestration components include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration segment, which is engaged in manufacturing vinyl profiles, insulating glass (IG) spacers, screens and other fenestration components; European Fenestration segment, which includes United Kingdom-based vinyl extrusion business, manufacturing vinyl profiles and conservatories, and the European insulating glass business manufacturing IG spacers, and North American Cabinet Components segment, which includes North American cabinet door and components business and two wood-manufacturing plants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC (IIIN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insteel Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company's operations are focused on the manufacture and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The Company's concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. Its WWR is produced as either a standard or a specially engineered reinforcing product for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Its products are sold to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. The Company sells its products nationwide across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP (EPAC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is an industrial tools, services, technology and solutions provider. The Company operates through Industrial Tools & Service (IT&S) segment. IT&S is a global supplier of both products and services to an array of end markets, including infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, and civil construction markets. Its primary products include branded tools, cylinders, pumps, hydraulic torque wrenches and highly engineered heavy lifting technology solutions. Its products include high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools (cylinders, pumps, valves, bolt tensioners, specialty tools and other miscellaneous products), which are designed to allow users to apply controlled force and motion. These tools operate at a pressure of approximately 5,000 to 12,000 pounds per square inch. Its branded tools and services are primarily marketed through the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep and Simplex brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

