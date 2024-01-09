Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/9/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FEDEX CORP (FDX) is a large-cap value stock in the Air Courier industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively and operating independently, under the FedEx brand. The Company's segments include FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services. The FedEx Express segment offers a range of United States domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. The FedEx Ground segment provides small-package ground delivery services, which includes day-certain service to any business address in the United States and Canada, as well as residential delivery services through its FedEx Home Delivery service. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions that support the Company's operating segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FEDEX CORP

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP (SXI) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standex International Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Electronics segment manufactures and sells electronic components for applications throughout the end user market spectrum. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, project management and design services, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machinery for several industries. Its Scientific segment sells specialty temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech and industrial markets. Its Engineering Technologies segment provides net and near net formed single-source customized solutions in the manufacture of engineered components. Its Specialty segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandizing display cases and single and double acting telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP

CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. (CSL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. The Company operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT). CCM segment produces a complete line of energy-efficient single-ply roofing products and warranted roof systems and accessories for the commercial building industry, including EPDM, TPO and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) membrane, polyisocyanurate (polyiso) insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. CWT segment produces building envelope solutions that drive energy efficiency and sustainability in commercial and residential applications. CWT segment produces high-performance wire and cable, including optical fiber, for the commercial aerospace, military and defense electronics, medical devices and other markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO INC (SSD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood and concrete building construction products. Its wood construction products include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and prefabricated lateral resistive systems. Its wood construction products are used in light-frame construction. Its concrete construction products include adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials and other repair products used for protection and strengthening. Its concrete construction products are used in concrete, masonry and steel construction. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. The Company also operates as designer and manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the European building and construction market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO INC

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC. (FIX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical and electrical contracting services. The Company operates through two segments: Mechanical and Electrical. The Mechanical segment principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection. This segment also installs connecting and distribution elements, such as piping and ducting. The Electrical segment includes installation and servicing of electrical systems. The Company builds, installs, maintains, repairs and replaces mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems throughout its approximately 45 operating units with 170 locations across the United States. It is also engaged in offering engineering, design-assist and turnkey, direct hire construction services of modular systems serving the advanced technology, power, and industrial sectors. It operates primarily in the commercial, industrial and institutional MEP markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

