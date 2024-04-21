Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 4/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TRANSDIGM GROUP INC (TDG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on all commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company's segments include Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment develops, produces and markets systems and components that predominately provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies. Its product offerings include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls. The Airframe segment develops, produces and markets systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. Its product offerings include engineered latching and locking devices, and engineered rods. The Non-aviation segment develops, produces and markets products for non-aviation markets. Its products include belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. (CECO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CECO Environmental Corp. is an environmentally focused, diversified industrial company. The Company's segments include Engineered Systems, which serves the power generation, hydrocarbon processing, water/wastewater treatment, oily water separation and treatment, marine and naval vessels, and midstream oil and gas sectors. The segment offers environmental and equipment protection solutions with its highly engineered platforms, including emissions control, fluid bed cyclones, thermal acoustics, separation and filtration, and dampers and expansion joints, and Industrial Process Solutions segment, which serves the industrial sector with solutions for air pollution and contamination control, fluid handling, and process filtration in applications such as aluminum beverage can production, automobile production, food and beverage processing, semiconductor fabrication, electronics production, steel and aluminum mill processing, wood manufacturing, desalination, and aquaculture markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

STEELCASE INC (SCS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steelcase Inc. is engaged in furnishing the work experience in office environments. The Company, through its brands Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, Designtex, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System and Viccarbe, offers a comprehensive portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services designed to help customers create workplaces. Its furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches and tables and complementary products such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power and screens. Its seating products include task chairs that are ergonomic, seating that can be used in collaborative environments and casual settings and specialty seating for specific vertical markets such as education and healthcare. Its interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and free-standing architectural pods. Its services include workplace strategy consulting, lease origination services and furniture and asset management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CSW INDUSTRIALS INC (CSWI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSW Industrials, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with operations in three segments, namely Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment manufactures efficiency and performance enhancing products for residential and commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration and plumbing applications, which are designed for professional end use customers. Its brands include Balco, Balco IllumiTread, Balco MetaflexPro and BlazeSeal. The Engineered Building Solutions segment provides primarily code-driven, life-safety products that are engineered to provide solutions for the construction, refurbishment and modernization of commercial, institutional and multi-family residential buildings. The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment manufactures and supplies specialized consumables that impart or enhance properties, such as lubricity, anti-seize qualities, friction, sealing, and heat control.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PACCAR INC (PCAR) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PACCAR Inc is a multinational company, which has three segments. The Truck segment includes the designing, manufacturing and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. Heavy-duty trucks have a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of over 33,000 lbs in North America and over 16 metric tons in Europe and South America. Medium-duty trucks have a GVW ranging from 19,500 to 33,000 lbs in North America, and in Europe, light- and medium-duty trucks range between 6-16 metric tons. Trucks are configured with the engine in front of cab (conventional) or cab-over-engine. The Parts segment includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment includes finance and leasing products and services provided to customers and dealers. Its finance and leasing activities are principally related to the Company's products and associated equipment. Its other business includes the manufacturing and marketing of industrial winches.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

