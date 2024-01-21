Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 1/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INTER & CO INC (INTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inter & Co Inc is a Brazil-based company that developed a global payments platform combining a fully digital backbone with integration with other payments platforms. The Company's objective is to operate as a digital multi-service bank for individuals and companies, and among its main activities are real estate loans, payroll credit, credit for companies, rural loans, credit card operations, checking account, investments, insurance services, as well as a marketplace of non-financial services provided by means of its subsidiaries. The Company helps their customers to manage their money, providing a complete digital checking account where the Group can deliver a broad range of financial solutions through the Super App. Through the Super App, Inter & Co Inc's clients can shop on-line in a high variety of stores, as well as purchase, for example a plane ticket and book hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

API GROUP CORP (APG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: APi Group Corporation is a business services provider of safety and specialty services in approximately 500 locations worldwide. The Company operates through two segments. Safety Services segment provides safety services in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The segment is focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, including design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The work performed within this segment spans across industries and facilities and includes commercial, education, healthcare, high tech, industrial, and special-hazard settings. Specialty Services segment provides a variety of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services, which include maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure, such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer and telecommunications infrastructure. The segment's services include engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

OTIS WORLDWIDE CORP (OTIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Otis Worldwide Corporation is an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service company. It serves customers in over 200 countries and territories. It operates in two segments: New Equipment and Service. Through its New Equipment segment, it designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways to customers in residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Company sells its New Equipment units directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors globally. Through its Service segment, the Company performs maintenance and repair services for both its products and those of other manufacturers and provides services to upgrade elevators and escalators. It provides Otis ONE, an Internet of Things (IoT) based solution to connect elevators to OtisLine. Otis also offers a range of passenger experience enhancements, such as eView and Otis eCall.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P. (NMM) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Navios Maritime Partners LP is a Monaco-based international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services with a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers. It owns and operates its worldwide fleet with a diversified customer base which focuses on providing seaborne shipping services under long-term time charters. Panamax vessels carry a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer and being accommodated in various discharge ports. Capesize vessels are dedicated to the carriage of iron ore and coal. Ultra-Handymax vessels works with less carrying capacity and have self-loading and discharging gear on board to accommodate undeveloped ports. It also acts as a trusted partner for industrial end users, ship owners, financial business partners, agents and brokers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BAE SYSTEMS PLC - ADR (BAESY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace, and security company. Its Electronic Systems segment comprises the United States and the United Kingdom-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, and others. Platforms & Services segment, with operations in the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden, manufactures and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities. Air segment comprises its United Kingdom-based air activities for European and International Markets, and others. Maritime segment comprises its United Kingdom-based maritime and land activities. Cyber & Intelligence segment comprises the United States-based intelligence and security business and applied intelligence business, and covers its cyber security, commercial financial security activities, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

