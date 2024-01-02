Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/2/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

PROG HOLDINGS INC (PRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PROG Holdings, Inc. is a financial technology holding company. The Company is engaged in providing payment options and inclusive consumer financial products. It operates through two segments: Progressive Leasing and Vive Financial. Progressive Leasing segment is an in-store, app-based, and e-commerce point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions provider. Progressive Leasing segment provides consumers with lease-purchase solutions through its point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce Website partners. It does so by purchasing the merchandise from the POS partners desired by customers and, in turn, leasing that merchandise to the customers through a cancellable lease-to-own transaction. Vive segment primarily serves customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending offers who desire to purchase goods and services from participating merchants. Vive offers customized programs with services that include revolving loans through private label and Vive-branded credit cards.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

STANTEC INC (USA) (STN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stantec Inc. is a provider of comprehensive professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company's segments are Canada, United States, and Global. The segments provide professional consulting in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. The Company's services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics, from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation. The Company provides its professional services throughout North America and globally.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

EMCOR GROUP INC (EME) is a large-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EMCOR Group, Inc. is a specialty contractor and provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, building services, and industrial services. The Company's segments include United States electrical construction and facilities services, United States mechanical construction and facilities services, United States building services, United States industrial services and United Kingdom building services. Its electrical and mechanical construction services are primarily engaged in the design, integration, installation, start-up, operation and maintenance, and provision of services relating to systems for electrical power transmission, distribution and generation, and others. Its building services include mobile mechanical maintenance and services for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire safety, building automation systems, and others. Its industrial services include refinery turnaround planning and engineering services, specialty welding services, and others.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

VICOR CORP (VICR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power for use in electrically powered devices. The Company offers a range of alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) power conversion products. It also provides products addressing other DC voltage standards. The Company categorizes its offerings as Advanced products and Brick products. Its Advanced products category consists of products which are used to implement its proprietary distribution architecture, Factorized Power Architecture (FPA), a power distribution architecture enabling flexible, rapid power system design using individual components optimized to perform a specific conversion function. The Company's Brick-format converters provide the integrated transformation, rectification, isolation, regulation, filtering, and/or input protection necessary to power and protect loads, across a range of conventional power architectures.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

OSHKOSH CORP (OSK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oshkosh Corporation is an industrial technology company that manufactures purpose-built vehicles and equipment for the access, defense, fire and emergency, refuse collection and concrete placement markets. Its segments include Access Equipment, Defense and Vocational. The Access Equipment segment manufactures and markets aerial work platforms and telehandlers used in a variety of construction, industrial and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights, as well as carriers and wreckers. The Defense segment manufactures and markets tactical vehicles, trailers, weapons system integration and supply parts and services for the United States military and for other militaries around the world. This segment also offers delivery vehicles for the United States Postal Service (USPS) and snow removal vehicles for military and civilian airports. The Vocational segment is engaged in designing, developing and manufacturing purpose-built vocational vehicles.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

