Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 11/19/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

REV GROUP INC (REVG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: REV Group, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. Its Fire & Emergency segment sells fire apparatus equipment under the E-ONE, Kovatch Mobile Equipment (KME), Ferrara and Spartan Emergency Response which consists of Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brands, and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles (AEV), Horton Emergency Vehicles (Horton), Leader Emergency Vehicles (Leader), Road Rescue and Wheeled Coach brands. Its Commercial segment is a producer of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks and sweepers in the United States. Its Recreation segment serves the RV market through principal brands, such as American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs and Lance Camper.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MYR GROUP INC (MYRG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MYR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services, which serve the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets. It operates through two electrical contracting service segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). Its T&D segment provides a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, substation facilities, which include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade and maintenance and repair services, with a focus on construction, maintenance and repair. It also provides emergency restoration services in response to, wildfire, ice or other damage. Its C&I segment provides services, such as the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, the installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting and signalization in the United States and western Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD (MRTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier company focused on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods. The Company's segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Its Truckload segment provides regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services. Its Dedicated segment provides customized transportation solutions tailored to meet each individual customers requirements, utilizing temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans and other specialized equipment within the United States. The Company's Intermodal segment transports its customers freight within the United States utilizing refrigerated containers and temperature-controlled trailers. Its Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans within the United States and into and out of Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC (BBSI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barrett Business Services, Inc. is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It operates a decentralized delivery model using operationally focused business teams, typically located approximately 50 miles from its client companies. The Company support clients with a local presence in approximately 68 markets throughout the United States. The Company has a network of branch locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. It also has smaller recruiting locations in its general market areas, which are under the direction of a branch office. The Company has two categories of services, including professional employer services (PEO) and staffing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC. (HTLD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in short, medium, and long-haul truckload carrier and transportation services. The Company provides truckload services across the United States, Mexico, and parts of Canada. These truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offer truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and Mexico logistics services. Its primary customers include retailers, manufacturers and parcel carriers. Its over-the-road tractors are equipped with mobile communication systems. It operates approximately 33 terminal facilities throughout the United States and one in Mexico. The Company's subsidiaries include Heartland Express, Inc. of Iowa, Heartland Express Services, Inc., Heartland Express Maintenance Services, Inc., Midwest Holding Group, LLC, Millis Transfer, LLC, Smith Transport, Inc., Smith Trucking, Inc. and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

