Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 8/20/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SKYWEST INC (SKYW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines, Inc. (SkyWest Airlines) offers scheduled passenger service to destinations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company's segments include SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment includes revenue earned under the applicable capacity purchase agreements attributed to operating such aircraft and the respective operating costs. The SkyWest Leasing segment includes applicable revenue earned under the applicable capacity purchase agreements attributed to the ownership of new aircraft acquired through the issuance of debt and the respective depreciation and interest expense of such aircraft. The Company offers scheduled passenger and air freight service with approximately 1,620 total daily departures to destinations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company's flights are operated as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle or Alaska Airlines flights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ACCO BRANDS CORP (ACCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Office Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACCO Brands Corporation is a global consumer, technology and business-branded products company. The Company's segments include ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA and ACCO Brands International. The Company is focused on each business segment that designs, markets, sources, manufactures, and sells recognized consumer, technology and business-branded products used in schools, homes and at work. The Company's product categories include gaming and computer accessories, storage and organization, notebooks, shredding, laminating and binding machines, stapling, punching, planners, dry-erase boards, and do-it-yourself tools, among others. The Company's primary brands include PowerA, Five Star, AT-A-GLANCE, Quartet, Kensington, Swingline, GBC, Mead, Hilroy, Leitz, Rapid, Esselte, Rexel, NOBO, Derwent, Tilibra, Marbig, Foroni, Barrilito, Artline and Spirax. The Company's products are sold primarily in the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KELLY SERVICES, INC. (KELYA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kelly Services, Inc. is a specialty talent and workforce solutions provider. The Company provides workforce solutions in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region across a variety of industries. The Company's segments are Professional & Industrial (P&I), Science, Engineering & Technology (SET), Education, Outsourcing & Consulting (OCG), and International. P&I segment delivers staffing, outcome-based and permanent placement services. SET segment delivers staffing, outcome-based and permanent placement services focused on science and clinical research, engineering, technology, and telecommunications specialties. Education segment delivers staffing, permanent placement, and executive search services across the full education spectrum. OCG segment delivers managed service provider (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), payroll process outsourcing (PPO) and talent advisory services to customers. International segment delivers staffing and permanent placement services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC (BV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The Company designs, creates, and maintains the landscapes on earth and provides the snow and ice removal services. The Company operates through two segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance. The Development Services segment provides landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and significant redesign projects. Specific services include project design and management services, landscape architecture, landscape installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features and sports field services, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

