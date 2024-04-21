Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 4/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. (KELYA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kelly Services, Inc. is a specialty talent and workforce solutions provider operating throughout the world. The Company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial (P&I), Science, Engineering & Technology (SET), Education, Outsourcing & Consulting Group (OCG) and International. P&I segment delivers staffing, outcome-based and permanent placement services, providing administrative, accounting and finance, light industrial and contact center staffing and other workforce solutions in the United States and Canada. The SET segment delivers staffing, outcome-based and permanent placement services focused on science and clinical research, engineering, technology and telecommunications specialties. Its OCG segment delivers talent solutions including managed service provider (MSP), payroll process outsourcing (PPO), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and talent advisory services. International segment also delivers RPO talent solutions within its local markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TUTOR PERINI CORP (TPC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company's Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across several geographic regions of the United States. The Building segment provides services to specialized building markets for private and public works customers, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, and many others. The Company's Specialty Contractors segment specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and fire protection systems for a range of civil and building construction projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.