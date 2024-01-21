Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 1/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (HTZ) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting vehicles primarily through its Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Americas RAC and International RAC. Americas RAC segment provides rental of vehicles, well as sales of vehicles and value-added services, in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, and also has franchisees and partners that operate rental locations under its brands. The International RAC segment provides rental and leasing of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services in locations other than the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. It operates its vehicle rental business globally from approximately 11,600 Company-operated and franchisee locations across approximately 160 countries and jurisdictions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East and New Zealand.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC. (ATSG) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services. It operates through two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc. (CAM) and ACMI Services. The CAM segment includes the leasing of aircraft and aircraft engines. The ACMI Services segment includes the cargo and passenger aircraft flight operations of its three airlines. The Company's ACMI Services segment includes the cargo and passenger aircraft flight operations of its three airline subsidiaries: ABX Air, Inc. (ABX), Air Transport International, Inc. (ATI), and Omni Air International, LLC (OAI). The Company offers an array of complementary solutions ranging from flight and ground operations to aircraft maintenance and overhaul services. It has a total in-service fleet comprised of 111 Boeing aircraft. The Company lease converted freighter aircraft to customers throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ACCO BRANDS CORP (ACCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Office Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACCO Brands Corporation is a global consumer, technology and business-branded products company. The Company's segments include ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA and ACCO Brands International. The Company is focused on each business segment that designs, markets, sources, manufactures, and sells recognized consumer, technology and business-branded products used in schools, homes and at work. The Company's product categories include gaming and computer accessories, storage and organization, notebooks, shredding, laminating and binding machines, stapling, punching, planners, dry-erase boards, and do-it-yourself tools, among others. The Company's primary brands include PowerA, Five Star, AT-A-GLANCE, Quartet, Kensington, Swingline, GBC, Mead, Hilroy, Leitz, Rapid, Esselte, Rexel, NOBO, Derwent, Tilibra, Marbig, Foroni, Barrilito, Artline and Spirax. The Company's products are sold primarily in the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KELLY SERVICES, INC. (KELYA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kelly Services, Inc. is a specialty talent and workforce solutions provider. The Company provides workforce solutions in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region across a variety of industries. The Company's operating model comprises four segments focused on global managed service provider (MSP) and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions, and North American specialty outcome-based and staffing services. The segments include Professional & Industrial (P&I), Science, Engineering & Technology (SET), Education, Outsourcing & Consulting Group (OCG). The P&I segment delivers staffing, outcome-based and permanent placement services. The SET segment delivers staffing, outcome-based and permanent placement services focused on science and clinical research, engineering, technology and telecommunications specialties. The Education segment delivers staffing, permanent placement, and executive search services across the full education spectrum.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD (GNK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a drybulk ship owning company. The Company provides a full-service logistics solution to its customers utilizing its in-house commercial operating platform. The Company transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels. Its wholly owned modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the Capesize and the Ultramax and Supramax vessels enabling the Company to carry a range of cargoes. Its fleets consists of over 44 drybulk carriers, including 17 Capesize drybulk carriers, 15 Ultramax drybulk carriers, and 12 Supramax drybulk carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 4,636,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company's vessels include Baltic Bear, Baltic Hornet, Baltic Lion, Baltic Wolf, Genco Aquitaine, Genco Augustus, Genco Bourgogne, Genco Liberty, Genco Picardy and Genco Vigilant.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

