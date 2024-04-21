Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On John Neff - 4/21/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ENERSYS (ENS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EnerSys is a United States-based energy solutions company. The Company provides stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The Company manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Its energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Its Motive Power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Its Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical and security systems applications. It also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. (WM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Waste Management, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of environmental solutions. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Company evaluates its Collection and Disposal businesses primarily through two geographic segments: East Tier and West Tier. Its East Tier primarily consists of geographic areas located in the Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes region and substantially all of Canada. West Tier includes geographic areas located in the Western U.S., including the upper Midwest region, and British Columbia, Canada. It also provides ancillary services. Its Recycling Processing and Sales segment includes the processing and sales of materials collected from residential, commercial and industrial customers. Its WM Renewable Energy segment develops, operates and promotes projects for the beneficial use of landfill gas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.

DXP ENTERPRISES INC (DXPE) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a products and service distributor that offers solutions to industrial customers. It provides pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services. It has three segments: Service Centers (SC), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS) and Supply Chain Services (SCS). SC segment is engaged in providing MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities, to a variety of customers serving varied end markets with the ability to provide same day delivery. IPS segment provides integrated, custom pump skid packages, pump remanufacturing and manufactures branded private label pumps. SCS segment provides fully outsourced MRO solutions for sourcing MRO products, including inventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement services, and customized reporting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DXP ENTERPRISES INC

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC (ROP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Roper Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company. The Company operates businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology-enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD, Clinisys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata and Vertafore. The Network Software segment includes ConstructConnect, DAT, Foundry, iPipeline, iTradeNetwork, Loadlink, MHA, SHP and SoftWriters. The Technology Enabled Products segment includes CIVCO Medical Solutions, FMI, Inovonics, IPA, Neptune, Northern Digital, rf IDEAS and Verathon. Aderant is a comprehensive management software solution for law and other professional services firms. ConstructConnect is a cloud-based data, collaboration, and estimating automation software solutions to a network of pre-construction contractors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP (PH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company's segments include Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment. This segment offers products, such as aerospace filters and systems and compressed air and gas treatment solutions, among others. The Aerospace Systems segment produces hydraulic, fuel, pneumatic and electro-mechanical systems and components, which are utilized on domestic commercial, military and general aviation aircraft. This segment serves original equipment and maintenance, repair and overhaul customers around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

