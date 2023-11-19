Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On John Neff - 11/19/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CUMMINS INC. (CMI) is a large-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cummins Inc. offers complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a portfolio of power solutions. The Company's segments include Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems, and Accelera. The Components segment sells filtration products, aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, electronics, fuel systems, automated transmissions, axles, and suspension systems. The Engine segment produces engines and associated parts for sale to customers in on-highway and various off-highway markets. The Distribution segment includes distributorships engaged in wholesaling engines, generator sets and service parts. The Power Systems segment is an integrated power provider, which designs, manufactures, and sells engines for industrial applications, standby and prime power generator sets, alternators, and other power components. The Accelera segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports hydrogen production solutions as well as electrified power systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CUMMINS INC.

UNITED RENTALS, INC. (URI) is a large-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company. The Company operates through two segments: general rentals and specialty. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The general rentals segment's customers include construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities and homeowners. The Company's specialty segment includes the rental of specialty construction products, such as trench safety equipment; power and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; fluid solutions equipment, and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. The specialty segment's customers include construction companies engaged in infrastructure projects, municipalities and industrial companies. It operates throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Its subsidiary is United Rentals (North America), Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED RENTALS, INC.

INGERSOLL RAND INC (IR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingersoll Rand Inc. is a diversified, global provider of flow creation products and industrial solutions. The Company offers a range of air, fluid, energy and medical technologies. It manufactures a range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products. Its Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air and gas compression, vacuum and blower products, fluid transfer equipment, loading systems, power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. It is also engaged in air treatment business. Its Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of pumps, fluid management systems, accessories and aftermarket parts, which provides liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management and flow control in specialized or critical applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INGERSOLL RAND INC

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP (PH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company's segments include Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment. This segment offers products, such as aerospace filters and systems and compressed air and gas treatment solutions, among others. The Aerospace Systems segment produces hydraulic, fuel, pneumatic and electro-mechanical systems and components, which are utilized on domestic commercial, military and general aviation aircraft. This segment serves original equipment and maintenance, repair and overhaul customers around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP

STERLING CHECK CORP (STER) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sterling Check Corp. is a provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services. The Company offers a comprehensive hiring and risk management solution that begins with identity verification, followed by criminal background screening, credential verification, drug and health screening, processing of employee documentation required for onboarding and ongoing risk monitoring. The Company's services are delivered through its purpose-built, cloud-based technology platform that enables organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage employment screening programs. Its interfaces are supported by the Company's artificial intelligence (AI)-driven fulfillment platform, which leverages more than 3,300 automation integrations, including application programming interfaces (APIs) and robotic process automation (RPA) bots. It serves a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, contingent and retail.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STERLING CHECK CORP

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

