Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/16/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BRADY CORP (BRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products. The Company operates through two segments: Americas & Asia and Europe & Australia. The Company's identification solutions are involved in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-performance and innovative identification and healthcare products. Its workplace safety manufactures a range of stock and custom identification products and is a distributor of a wide variety of resale products. Its product identification includes materials, printing systems and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications. Its facility safety and identification and protection include safety signs, floor-marking tape, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedures writing and training.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MASCO CORP (MAS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Masco Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of home improvement and building products. The Company's segments include Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories and toilets. Its faucet, bathing and showering products are sold primarily in North America, Europe and China under the brand names DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH and WALTEC. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment includes architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains and waterproofing products. These products are sold in North America and South America under the brand names BEHR , KILZ , WHIZZ , Elder & Jenks and other trademarks to do it yourself and professional customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

REV GROUP INC (REVG) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: REV Group, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances and fire apparatus), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). It sells fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara and Spartan Emergency Response, which consists of Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brands, and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue and Wheeled Coach brands. The Recreational Vehicles segment serves the RV market through the principal brands: American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

