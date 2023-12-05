Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/5/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CRANE NXT CO (CXT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crane NXT, Co. is an industrial technology company. The Company provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters to its customers. Its primary end markets include governments and a range of consumer related end markets including retail and gaming. The Company operates through two segments: Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) and Crane Currency. The CPI segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging proprietary core capabilities with various detection and sensing technologies for applications including verification and authentication of payment transactions. CPI also provides advanced automation solutions, and processing systems, field service solutions, and remote diagnostics and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods and industrial products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

TEREX CORP (TEX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. The Company designs, builds and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. The Company operates through two segments: Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). Its MP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts. Its AWP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment and telehandlers. It markets aerial work platform products principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

DELUXE CORPORATION (DLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deluxe Corporation is a payments and business technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions and Checks. Its Payments segment includes its treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management; merchant in-store, online and mobile payment solutions; payroll and disbursement services, including Deluxe Payment Exchange, and fraud and security services. Its Cloud Solutions segment includes Web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, including digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting and business incorporation services. Its Promotional Solutions segment includes business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel and retail packaging. Its Checks segment includes printed business and personal checks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC (REZI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components. It has two segments: Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. Products and Solutions segment offers temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products and fire suppression products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. ADI Global Distribution segment is a wholesale distributor of low-voltage security products including security, fire, access control and video products, and participates significantly in the related markets of smart home, access control, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BRADY CORP (BRC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products. The Company operates through two segments: Americas & Asia and Europe & Australia. The Company's identification solutions are involved in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-performance and innovative identification and healthcare products. Its workplace safety manufactures a range of stock and custom identification products and is a distributor of a wide variety of resale products. Its product identification includes materials, printing systems and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications. Its facility safety and identification and protection include safety signs, floor-marking tape, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedures writing and training.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.