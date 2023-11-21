Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/21/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (JBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus International Group, Inc. is a manufacturer, supplier, and provider of turn-key self-storage, commercial, and industrial building solutions. The Company provides facility and door automation and access control technologies, roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, and relocatable storage Moveable Additional Storage Structures units. It is comprised of three sales channels, including New Construction-Self-storage, R3-Self-storage, and Commercial and Other. It operates through two geographic segments: Janus North America and Janus International. The Janus International segment is comprised of Janus International Europe Holdings Ltd. (UK). Its production and sales are in Europe and Australia. The Janus North America segment is comprised of all the other entities, including Janus Core, BETCO, NOKE, ASTA, DBCI, ACT, Janus Door, and Steel Door Depot.com. The Commercial and Other category is comprised of roll-up sheet and rolling steel door sales into the commercial marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC (APOG) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is a provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and performance glass and acrylic products used in applications for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings. The Architectural Glass segment coats and fabricates glass used in custom window and wall systems on commercial buildings. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

GRIFFON CORPORATION (GFF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts its business through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) and Home and Building Products (HBP). CPP segment manufactures branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; home storage and organization products, and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. Its brand portfolio for long-handled tools, outdoor decor, and landscaping product includes AMES, True Temper, Garant, Harper, UnionTools, Westmix, Cyclone, Southern Patio, Northcote Pottery, Nylex, Hills, Kelkay, Tuscan Path, La Hacienda, Kelso, Dynamic Design, Apta and Quatro Design. HBP segment conducts its operations through Clopay, which is a manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Its garage doors and rolling steel doors are sold under the Clopay, Ideal, Holmes, Cornell, and Cookson brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SBM). The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, payroll, risk mitigation, and compliance. It deliver a suite of HCM services that help its clients administer and manage various human resource (HR)-related needs and functions, such as compensation, benefits, payroll processing, tax credit support, employee data, health insurance, workers' compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) and other employment risk mitigation programs, employee performance management and training, on-boarding and off-boarding, and other transactional HR needs using its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and Human Resources Information System (HRIS) technology platforms. The Company offers six vertical PEO services: TriNet Financial Services, TriNet Life Sciences, TriNet Main Street, TriNet Nonprofit, TriNet Professional Services, and TriNet Technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

