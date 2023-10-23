Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/23/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC. (BLDR) is a large-cap value stock in the Forestry & Wood Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Builders FirstSource, Inc. is a supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. It provides customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. Its manufactured products include its factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood that it designs, cuts, and assembles specifically for each home. It also assembles interior and exterior doors into pre-hung units. Its full range of construction-related services includes professional installation, turn-key framing and shell construction, spanning all of its product categories. It also offers software solutions and services for the building products industry. It operates over 569 locations in 42 states across the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

TAPESTRY INC (TPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tapestry, Inc. is a global house of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company's brands include Coach, Kate spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman. The Company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment includes global sales of Coach products to customers through Coach operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Kate Spade segment includes global sales primarily of kate spade new york brand products to customers through Kate Spade operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third-party distributors. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes global sales of Stuart Weitzman brand products primarily through Stuart Weitzman operated stores, sales to wholesale customers, through e-commerce sites, and through independent third-party distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC (DELL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dell Technologies Inc. is an end-to-end technology provider that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports a range of comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG). Its ISG segment enables the Company's customers' digital transformation with solutions that address the fundamental shift to multi-cloud environments, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. The Company's storage portfolio includes traditional as well as next-generation storage solutions, including all-flash arrays, scale-out file, object platforms, hyperconverged infrastructure, and software-defined storage. This segment also offers attached software, peripherals, and services. The CSG segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of branded hardware and branded peripherals, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

VISTA ENERGY SAB DE CV - ADR (VIST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vista Energy SAB de CV, formerly Vista Oil & Gas SA de CV, is a Mexico-based company engaged in the energy sector. The Company focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields in Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED INC (COKE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes, markets and manufactures nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company. The Company also distributes products for several other beverage companies, including Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and Monster Energy Company. The Company offers a range of nonalcoholic beverage products and flavors, including both sparkling and still beverages. Sparkling beverages are carbonated beverages, and the Company's principal sparkling beverage is Coca-Cola. Still beverages include energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, ready to drink tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices and sports drinks. The Company's products are sold and distributed in the United States through various channels, which include selling directly to customers, including grocery stores, mass merchandise stores, club stores, convenience stores and drug stores, selling to on-premises locations, where products are typically consumed immediately.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

