Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/17/2023

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION (WNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. It designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Its segments include Transportation Solutions (TS) and Parts & Services (P&S). The TS segment comprises the design and manufacturing operations for the Company's transportation-related equipment and products. This includes dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers and truck-mounted tanks, truck-mounted dry and refrigerated truck bodies, and EcoNex technology products. The P&S segment is comprised of aftermarket parts and services; Wabash Parts LLC; food, dairy, and beverage equipment; as well as the upfitting component of its truck bodies business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ATKORE INC (ATKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atkore Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets, as well as residential markets, and safety and infrastructure products for the construction and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Electrical, and Safety & Infrastructure. The Electrical segment manufactures products used in the construction of electrical power systems, including conduit, cable, and installation accessories. This segment serves contractors in partnership with the electrical wholesale channel. The Safety & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures solutions, including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. These solutions are marketed to contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and end-users. It also offers high density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit, primarily serving telecommunications, utility, and transportation markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

FORWARD AIR CORP (FWRD) is a small-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forward Air Corporation is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. The Company offers premium services that require precision execution, such as expedited transit, delivery during tight time windows and special handling. The Company's Expedited Freight segment operates a national network that provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. Expedited Freight segment offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services, including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage and other handling services. Its Intermodal segment provides first- and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads. The Intermodal segment also offers contract and container freight station (CFS) warehouse and handling services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

VERITIV CORP (VRTV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veritiv Corporation is a service provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions and print-based products and services. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print Solutions. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions for customers based in North America and in key global markets. This segment services its customers with a full spectrum of packaging product materials within corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, and rigid and equipment categories. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, breakroom and other supplies in product categories that include towels and tissues, food service, personal protective equipment, cleaning chemicals and skincare, primarily in North America. The Print Solutions segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing and copying products and services primarily in North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DXP ENTERPRISES INC (DXPE) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXP Enterprises, Inc. is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and services to energy and industrial customers. The Company's segments include Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS) and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment is engaged in providing MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities, to a variety of customers serving varied end markets with the ability to provide same day delivery. Its IPS segment provides integrated, custom pump skid packages, pump remanufacturing and manufactures branded private label pumps to meet the capital equipment needs of its global customer base. Its SCS segment manages all or part of its customers' supply chains, including procurement and inventory management. It operates from over 180 locations which include 37 states in the United States, nine provinces in Canada, and one location in Dubai.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

