Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 1/2/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION (WNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. It designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Its segments include Transportation Solutions (TS) and Parts & Services (P&S). The TS segment comprises the design and manufacturing operations for the Company's transportation-related equipment and products. This includes dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers and truck-mounted tanks, truck-mounted dry and refrigerated truck bodies, and EcoNex technology products. The P&S segment is comprised of aftermarket parts and services; Wabash Parts LLC; food, dairy, and beverage equipment; as well as the upfitting component of its truck bodies business.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CRANE NXT CO (CXT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crane NXT, Co. is an industrial technology company. The Company provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters to its customers. Its primary end markets include governments and a range of consumer related end markets including retail and gaming. The Company operates through two segments: Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) and Crane Currency. The CPI segment provides electronic equipment and associated software leveraging proprietary core capabilities with various detection and sensing technologies for applications including verification and authentication of payment transactions. CPI also provides advanced automation solutions, and processing systems, field service solutions, and remote diagnostics and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods and industrial products.

JANUS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (JBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus International Group, Inc. is a manufacturer, supplier, and provider of turn-key self-storage, commercial, and industrial building solutions. The Company provides facility and door automation and access control technologies, roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, and relocatable storage Moveable Additional Storage Structures units. It is comprised of three sales channels, including New Construction-Self-storage, R3-Self-storage, and Commercial and Other. It operates through two geographic segments: Janus North America and Janus International. The Janus International segment is comprised of Janus International Europe Holdings Ltd. (UK). Its production and sales are in Europe and Australia. The Janus North America segment is comprised of all the other entities, including Janus Core, BETCO, NOKE, ASTA, DBCI, ACT, Janus Door, and Steel Door Depot.com. The Commercial and Other category is comprised of roll-up sheet and rolling steel door sales into the commercial marketplace.

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The Company is also a manufacturer of medium-and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency; buses, including school, transit and coach; motorhomes, off-highway vehicles, and equipment, including energy, mining and construction applications; and defense vehicles, including tactical wheeled and tracked. The Company operates in approximately 150 countries. It has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. The Company also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

TEREX CORP (TEX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. The Company designs, builds and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. The Company operates through two segments: Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). Its MP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts. Its AWP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment and telehandlers. It markets aerial work platform products principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

